artience Co., Ltd.

We would like to inform you about the holding of the "Financial Results Briefing for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2024" for institutional investors and securities analysts as follows. If you would like to participate, please apply from the link below.

Date and time Friday, May 17, 2024 10:00~11:00 Event format Online event via Zoom webinar Expected attendees ・ artience Co., Ltd. Corporate Division Senior Managing Director Hiroyuki Hamada

・ artience Operating Officers Finance & Accounting Department Co., Ltd. Takeshi Arimura

・ artience Operating Officers Corporate Planning Division Co., Ltd. Masaki Nagatsubo This briefing session will be held in Japanese only. Please note that we do not provide interpreters.





Please apply by e-mail to ir@artiencegroup.com with the statement that you would like to participate.

We will send you the Zoom pre-registration URL.

How to ask questions and answer at the briefing session

We will accept questions in advance via email, and via audio from the Zoom webinar on the day of the briefing session.

Due to time constraints, we may not be able to respond to all inquiries.

Accepting questions in advance

Please write "Preliminary Questions" in the subject line of the email and send it to the following address.

Advance questions to: ir@artiencegroup.com

How to join a Zoom webinar

Please apply from the Zoom pre-registration URL. We will send you the participation URL by email. When the time comes on the day of the event, please participate using the URL provided in the email. On the day of the event, you can enter the room from 10 minutes in advance. If you are unable to use Zoom, you can join by phone by calling the phone number listed in the email sent after completing your Zoom registration. Please fill out the registration form with the phone number you will be using.

he financial results briefing materials and the medium-term management plan briefing materials will be disclosed to the Tokyo Stock Exchange at 16:00 on Thursday, May 16 and will be posted on the Company's website.

https://www.artiencegroup.com/ja/corporate/ir/ Financial results are scheduled to be announced at 16:30 on Friday, May 10.



