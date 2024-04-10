Notice of Financial Results Briefing for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2024 (Target: Institutional Investors and Securities Analysts)
April 10, 2024 at 03:29 am EDT
artience Co., Ltd.
[The following text was translated using artificial intelligence.]
We would like to inform you about the holding of the "Financial Results Briefing for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2024" for institutional investors and securities analysts as follows. If you would like to participate, please apply from the link below.
This briefing session will be held in Japanese only. Please note that we do not provide interpreters.
Please apply by e-mail to ir@artiencegroup.com with the statement that you would like to participate.
We will send you the Zoom pre-registration URL.
How to ask questions and answer at the briefing session
We will accept questions in advance via email, and via audio from the Zoom webinar on the day of the briefing session.
Due to time constraints, we may not be able to respond to all inquiries.
Accepting questions in advance
Please write "Preliminary Questions" in the subject line of the email and send it to the following address.
Advance questions to: ir@artiencegroup.com
How to join a Zoom webinar
Please apply from the Zoom pre-registration URL. We will send you the participation URL by email.
When the time comes on the day of the event, please participate using the URL provided in the email. On the day of the event, you can enter the room from 10 minutes in advance.
If you are unable to use Zoom, you can join by phone by calling the phone number listed in the email sent after completing your Zoom registration. Please fill out the registration form with the phone number you will be using.
he financial results briefing materials and the medium-term management plan briefing materials will be disclosed to the Tokyo Stock Exchange at 16:00 on Thursday, May 16 and will be posted on the Company's website.
https://www.artiencegroup.com/ja/corporate/ir/
Financial results are scheduled to be announced at 16:30 on Friday, May 10.
###
artience Co., Ltd.
Corporate Planning Division
Person in charge: Osato, Kimura
TEL: +81-3-3272-5891
MAIL: ir@artiencegroup.com
artience Co Ltd, formerly Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co Ltd, is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture of chemical products. The Company operates through four business segments. The Color Materials and Functional Materials-Related segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of organic pigments, processed pigments, colorants for plastics, color filter materials, inkjet materials and lithium ion battery materials. The Polymer and Coating-Related segment manufactures and sells paints for cans, resins, adhesives, adhesives, coating materials, natural materials and medical products. The Package-Related segment manufactures and sells gravure ink, flexo ink and gravure cylinder plate making. The Printing and Information-Related segment manufactures and sells offset ink, metal ink, printing machinery, printing equipment, prepress systems, printing materials, inkjet materials, and others. The Company also sells raw materials.