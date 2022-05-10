AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Multiple AVA and Wally Order from Leading Global Logistics Company

Detroit, Michigan, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received an order for 2 AVA and 1 Wally security robots from a top ranked global logistics company. Although not named due to confidentiality agreements, the Company indicated that the end-user, and existing client, is a global leader in supply chain management & third-party logistics.



The Company did confirm that the 2 AVA autonomous access control security robots are expected to be deployed in June at one of the client’s logistics centers. “We love this client, and they apparently love RAD as well,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “This client had a hand in helping RAD shape and expand its product offering. As a result, they have just about every type of device, performing various tasks, and saving them a lot of money,” Reinharz continued.

The Company also confirmed that with the order for these 3 RAD devices brings the client’s total units deployed and/or on order to 30. “This is RAD’s example of providing great solutions and great customer service to a client, and expecting great continued business,” Reinharz concluded.

RAD’s parent company AITX intends to file for listing on the OTCQB within 10 days of filing its YE2022 10-K.

AVA (Autonomous Verified Access) is a compact and stanchion mountable unit that provides an edge-to-edge 180° field of vision with advanced access control over gates, doors, and other controlled points of entry. AVA takes full advantage of the RAD Software Suite providing an ideal solution for logistics and distribution centers, storage yards, parking structures and lots, corporate campuses; anywhere that increased visibility is needed at a fraction of the cost.

Wally (named as a Wall Mounted version of SCOT) is a welcome complement to front desk reception, lobby concierge services, and guarding personnel. Wally is capable of performing employee and visitor check-ins and clearances with access controls. Wally monitors the surrounding area through its dual hi-resolution, full-color digital cameras providing a wide 180° field of view.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @ SteveReinharz .

