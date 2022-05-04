AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Signs Global Guardian as New Dealer, Receives ROSA Order with Additional Units Expected

Detroit, Michigan, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., ( OTCPK:AITX ), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has signed Global Guardian as a new authorized dealer, and has received an order for a ROSA security robot from this new dealer. Global Guardian is an industry leading Duty of Care security company that provides a comprehensive, integrated, and customized suite of security, medical and emergency response services for companies, organizations, government and individuals, 24/7.



“RAD’s dealer network and pipeline continues to flow at an increasingly rapid pace,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “Global Guardian sought out RAD on their mission to offer clients advanced and efficient guarding solutions. This indicates that our channel and end-users are eager to deploy technology that addresses their security issues and cuts costs.”

Global Guardian has a vast and unique client base spanning nearly every sector, including a mix of multi-unit residential and commercial accounts with a service area spanning every continent. Global Guardian has also built and operates in-country response teams in more than 125 countries, enabling the company to quickly respond to any emergency or crisis. The initial ROSA order will be utilized for their demonstration purposes to clients and prospects. Both companies indicated that additional opportunities are already in the pipeline for RAD devices.

"We are always trying to find new ways to provide our clients with first-in-class, cost effective solutions designed to protect their physical assets and people,” said Andrew Vanderburg, President of Asset Security at​ Global Guardian. “RAD has a remarkable line of autonomous response devices. And with the Rosa security robot, organizations we support will be equipped with another powerful tool to increase surveillance capabilities against break-ins, theft or unauthorized activity in real-time.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Global Guardian to the RAD dealer network,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “They’re a forward-looking organization with a fantastic customer base, and their global reach is very impressive,” Reinharz added.

With the addition of this new authorized dealer, RAD’s dealer network has expanded to 38, covering the US, Canada, and the European Union.

RAD’s parent company AITX intends to file for listing on the OTCQB within 10 days of filing its YE2022 10-K.

ROSA is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai , stevereinharz.com , www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com , or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

###

Steve Reinharz

949-636-7060

@SteveReinharz

Attachment