Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. is engaged in the delivery of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. The Company is focused on applying advanced AI-driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware, and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate a range of high-frequency security, concierge, and operational tasks. It owns and operates three wholly owned subsidiaries, which are Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD I), Robotic Assistance Devices Group, Inc. (RAD G) and Robotic Assistance Devices Mobile, Inc. (RAD M). RAD I owns the intellectual property related to RADSoC, RAD Mobile SOC, RADGuard, and their core operating architecture. RAD G is focused on the development of advanced software and electronics solutions. RAD M is focused on the development of autonomous mobile devices, both ground-based and airborne. Its solutions are suited to various industries.