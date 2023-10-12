Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended August 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.386363 million compared to USD 0.267484 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 4.76 million compared to USD 4.17 million a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 0.771571 million compared to USD 0.652641 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 9.31 million compared to USD 8.84 million a year ago.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended August 31, 2023
October 12, 2023 at 05:13 pm EDT
