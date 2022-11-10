Six New Dealers Signed by AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices

RAD’s Dealer Network Continues to Grow, now 52 Authorized Dealers



Detroit, Michigan, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (the Company) (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has signed 6 new authorized dealers.

“Security dealers and integrators are so close to the end-user’s problems,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “We welcome every new dealer inquiry because they bring immediate opportunities to satisfy their customer’s issues with RAD’s cost-saving solutions. These six new dealers have already added to RAD’s sales pipeline, and we look forward to supporting every opportunity.”

The 6 new authorized dealers are:

Security Concepts, located in London, Ontario, Canada. Signed with RAD July 29, 2022.

Trulight Consulting, based in Tallahassee, Florida. Signed with RAD August 12, 2022.

NJB Protection, headquartered in Yonkers, New York. Signed with RAD September 8, 2022.

Mid Central Technology, based in Pittsburg, Kansas. Signed with RAD October 2, 2022.

American Security, LLC, headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota with offices in several states. Signed with RAD October 19, 2022.

eSecurityTech, based in Lewisville, Texas. Signed with RAD October 26, 2022.

“We were introduced to RAD at ISC West back in March,” commented Jeremy Spears, Chief Technical Officer at Mid Central Technology. “We met with RAD again at GSX in September, and that’s when things took off. Our business model is to tailor solutions that rely on automation and advanced technology. We align perfectly with RAD and how integrated their solutions are with our technical strategy. Just last month we showcased RAD’s RIO and AVA at a large power utility event, with great response from the attendees.”

RAD authorized dealers are required to obtain a demonstration device for presentations to their clients and prospects. “New dealers typically take a ROSA since it’s the easiest device to demonstrate RAD’s unique ‘security-in-a-box’ solution,” added Folmer.

“At NJB Protection, our clients market themselves as industry leaders and pioneers, so we must uphold that standard internally,” said Michael Maiolo, President at NJB Protection. “We are on a never-ending quest to be the best of what’s available, and that has naturally brought us to RAD to enhance our multi-pronged security solution. Our clients today are looking for a smarter way to protect their people and assets, and since we’ve been able to utilize RAD equipment and AI in our service matrix, we are more efficiently able to deliver on exactly that. NJB with RAD solves a previously unsolvable industry-wide gap between budget and client exposure.”

“Creation of this channel of strategically positioned authorized dealers gives us significant reach to significant end users,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “Today our dealer network contains the biggest names in the industry along with dozens of powerful regional dealers. As the economy turns into a potential recession, we want to make sure everyone has access to our solutions that help them lower costs, improve security while earning great profits.”

ROSA is a multiple award-winning, compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, a stand-alone ROSA only requires power, which is provided when configured along with RIO, as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human, firearm, vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

AVA (Autonomous Verified Access) is a compact and stanchion mountable unit that provides an edge-to-edge 180° field of vision with advanced access control over gates and other controlled points of entry. AVA takes full advantage of the RAD Software Suite providing an ideal solution for gated communities, logistics and distribution centers, storage yards, parking structures and lots, corporate campuses; anywhere that increased security and visibility is needed at a fraction of the cost. At ISC West in late March, AVA was named a winner of the 2022 SIA New Products and Solutions Awards in the category of Access Control Software, Hardware, Devices and Peripherals.

RAD has a sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other client opportunities. RAD expects to continue to attract new business as it converts its existing sales opportunities into deployed clients generating a recurring revenue stream. Each Fortune 500 client has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.

RAD’s parent company AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether, ROSA™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, RADDOG™, RIO™, RAD Light My Way™, or TOM. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com , radgroup.ai, and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. No information contained in this news release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future stock price, revenues, or results of operations. Additionally, any industry data provided herein is of no predictive value regarding the future sale of the Company’s products. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

###

Steve Reinharz

949-636-7060

@SteveReinharz

Attachment