Certain Shares of Artificial Solutions International AB (publ) are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 18-FEB-2024. These Shares will be under lockup for 366 days starting from 17-FEB-2023 to 18-FEB-2024.



Details:

Prior to the execution of the Rights Issue, all members of the board of directors and senior management of the Company which are shareholders in the Company, as well as the Company?s principal shareholder Scope, have entered into lock-up undertakings, which, among

other things and with customary exceptions, mean that they have undertaken not to sell shares in the Company. The lock-up undertakings expire on the day that falls 90 days after the settlement date in the Rights Issue. Members of the board and other senior management that

have entered into subscription undertakings in the Rights Issue have entered into a lock-up undertaking which expires 6 months after the last day of the subscription period. Furthermore, the Company has undertaken towards Pareto Securities AB, subject to customary exceptions, not to issue additional shares or other share-related instruments for a period of 12 months after the end of the subscription period.