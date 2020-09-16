Log in
Artini : 2020-9-16 VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT–POTENTIAL NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

09/16/2020 | 05:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Artini Holdings Limited

雅天妮集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 789)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-

POTENTIAL NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

This announcement is made by Artini Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis. The purpose of this announcement is to keep the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of the Company and potential investors informed of the latest business plans and development of the Group.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the Group intends to explore opportunities to commence general health and wellness business in China (the "Potential New Business Development") and the Group is in the course of identifying appropriate projects and suppliers for commencing the Potential New Business Development if suitable opportunity arises.

The concept of "general health and wellness" has been gaining widespread attention in the past few years, and products and services relating to maintenance, recovery and promotion of health (including nutrition and health products, health management services etc.) are increasingly popular among health-conscious people from all walks of life. The Board believes that there are great potentials in the general health and wellness industry in China.

Taking into accounts the extensive experience of our sales team members and our existing customer base established through our various online platforms, in order to keep pace with the evolving market trends, the Board is considering to diversify our products range to cover skincare and health products, initially including nourishing herbal teas and skincare products with naturally based ingredients etc., to attract new customers and retain long-term customers.

- 1 -

The Board expects that the Potential New Business Development will enable the Group to leverage on its existing business and customers network in China to expand its business portfolio, diversify its income source and achieve sustainable growth for the benefit of the Shareholders as a whole. As at the date hereof, the Group has not yet formulated any specific plans nor signed any legal binding agreements with suppliers. It is expected that the Potential New Business Development will be financed by both internal resources and external resources through equity fund raising activities when suitable opportunity arises.

Notwithstanding the Group's intention to explore the Potential New Business Development, the existing principal business of the Group (namely the sale of fashion accessories through online platforms) will continue to be the core business of the Group.

Further announcement(s) regarding the Potential New Business Development will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By order of the Board

Artini Holdings Limited

Tse Hoi Chau

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tse Hoi Chau (Chairman), Ms. Yu Zhonglian and Mr. Tse Kin Lung; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lau Fai Lawrence, Mr. Lau Yiu Kit and Mr. Ma Sai Yam.

- 2 -

Financials
Sales 2020 228 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net income 2020 11,0 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
Net cash 2020 48,2 M 6,22 M 6,22 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 226 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float -
Chart ARTINI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Artini Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTINI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Lung Tse Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hoi Chau Tse Chairman
Zhao Hua Zhang Chief Operating Officer
Fai Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Yiu Kit Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
