Artini : 2020-9-16 VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT–POTENTIAL NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Artini Holdings Limited

雅天妮集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 789)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-

POTENTIAL NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

This announcement is made by Artini Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis. The purpose of this announcement is to keep the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of the Company and potential investors informed of the latest business plans and development of the Group.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the Group intends to explore opportunities to commence general health and wellness business in China (the "Potential New Business Development") and the Group is in the course of identifying appropriate projects and suppliers for commencing the Potential New Business Development if suitable opportunity arises.

The concept of "general health and wellness" has been gaining widespread attention in the past few years, and products and services relating to maintenance, recovery and promotion of health (including nutrition and health products, health management services etc.) are increasingly popular among health-conscious people from all walks of life. The Board believes that there are great potentials in the general health and wellness industry in China.

Taking into accounts the extensive experience of our sales team members and our existing customer base established through our various online platforms, in order to keep pace with the evolving market trends, the Board is considering to diversify our products range to cover skincare and health products, initially including nourishing herbal teas and skincare products with naturally based ingredients etc., to attract new customers and retain long-term customers.