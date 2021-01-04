Artini : 2021-01-04 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities13

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2020
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Artini Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
Date Submitted
04/01/2021
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
789
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
6,000,000,000
HKD0.0500
HKD300,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
6,000,000,000
HKD0.0500
HKD300,000,000
(2) Stock code :
--
Description :
--
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
--
Description :
--
Par value
Authorised share
No. of preference
(State
shares
currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
--
Description :
--
Par value
Authorised share
No. of other
(State
|
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State
HKD300,000,000
currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes
(1)
(2)
shares
of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
1,103,968,128
--
--
--
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
--
--
--
--
Balance at close of the
month
1,103,968,128
--
--
--
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
option scheme
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
including EGM
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
approval date
Movement during the month
as at close of the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Share option
scheme
approved on 26
August 2019
Date of grant:
15 July 2020
Exercise price:
HKD0.197
Ordinary Shares
--
--
--
--
--
110,200,000
2. N/A
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of Nominal value at
Exercised
Nominal value
thereto
close of the
Description of warrants
nominal
close of
during the
at close of the
month
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
preceding month
month
month
1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
