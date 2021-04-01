Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Artini Holdings Limited    789   BMG051121264

ARTINI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(789)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Artini : 2021-04-01 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

04/01/2021 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/03/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Artini Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Date Submitted

01/04/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

789

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

6,000,000,000

HKD0.0500

HKD300,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

6,000,000,000

HKD0.0500

HKD300,000,000

(2) Stock code :

--

Description :

--

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

--

Description :

--

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

--

Description :

--

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

HKD300,000,000

currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,103,968,128

--

--

--

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

--

--

--

--

Balance at close of the

month

1,103,968,128

--

--

--

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share option

scheme

approved on 26

August 2019

Date of grant:

15 July 2020

Exercise price:

HKD0.197

Ordinary Shares

--

--

--

--

--

110,200,000

2. N/A

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

Nil

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Artini Holdings Limited published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 06:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARTINI HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:20aARTINI  : 2021-04-01 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
01/31ARTINI  : 2021-02-01 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
01/05ARTINI  : 2021-01-04 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities1..
PU
01/04ARTINI  : 2021-01-04 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
2020ARTINI  : 2020-12-22 2020/21 interim report
PU
2020ARTINI  : 2020-12-1 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
2020ARTINI  : 2020-12-1 change of address of principal place of business in hong kon..
PU
2020ARTINI  : 2020-11-26 announcement of unaudited interim results for the six month..
PU
2020ARTINI  : Expects Swing to Loss in Fiscal First Half
MT
2020ARTINI  : 2020-11-13 profit warning
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 228 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net income 2020 11,0 M 1,41 M 1,41 M
Net cash 2020 48,2 M 6,20 M 6,20 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 142 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart ARTINI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Artini Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kin Lung Tse Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hoi Chau Tse Chairman
Zhao Hua Zhang Chief Operating Officer
Fai Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Yiu Kit Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARTINI HOLDINGS LIMITED-46.03%18
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-2.58%621 524
MEITUAN1.22%222 376
PINDUODUO INC.-24.65%169 698
SHOPIFY INC.-2.25%130 099
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-14.76%71 215
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ