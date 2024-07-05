FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE JULY 5, 2024

ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES

TIMING OF RELEASE OF Q2-24 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

A conference call with management will be held on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. ET). In order to participate, please dial 1-416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.

Alternatively, you may access the simultaneous webcast by following the link from our website at https://www.artisreit.com/investor-link/conference-calls/.Prior to the webcast, you may follow the link to confirm you have the right software and system requirements.

If you cannot participate on Friday, August 9, 2024, a replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 1-416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 and entering passcode 228686#. The replay will be available until Monday, September 9, 2024. The webcast will be archived 24 hours after the end of the conference call and will be accessible for 90 days.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to become a best-in-class real estate asset management and investment platform focused on value investing.

For further information please contact Mr. Samir Manji, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Jaclyn Koenig, Chief Financial Officer or Ms. Heather Nikkel, Senior Vice-President - Investor Relations and Sustainability of the REIT at 1.204.947.1250.

Suite 600 - 220 Portage Avenue

Winnipeg, MB R3C 0A5

T 204 . 947 . 1250 F 204 . 947 . 0453