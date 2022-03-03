Artis Real Estate Investment Trust : Officer/Director Disclosure

evaluated, or caused to be evaluated under our supervision, the effectiveness of the issuer's DC&P at the financial year end and the issuer has disclosed in its annual MD&A

designed ICFR, or caused it to be designed under our supervision, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted by it under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and

material information relating to the issuer is made known to us by others, particularly during the period in which the annual filings are being prepared; and

designed DC&P, or caused it to be designed under our supervision, to provide reasonable assurance that

our conclusions about the effectiveness of DC&P at the financial year end based on that evaluation; and

evaluated, or caused to be evaluated under our supervision, the effectiveness of the issuer's ICFR at the financial year end and the issuer has disclosed in its annual MD&A our conclusions about the effectiveness of ICFR at the financial year end based on that evaluation; and not applicable.

7. Reporting changes in ICFR: The issuer has disclosed in its annual MD&A any change in the issuer's ICFR that occurred during the period beginning on October 1, 2021, and ended on December 31, 2021, that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the issuer's ICFR.

7. Reporting to the issuer's auditors and board of directors or audit committee: The issuer's other certifying officer(s) and I have disclosed, based on our most recent evaluation of ICFR, to the issuer's auditors, and the board of directors or the audit committee of the board of directors any fraud that involves management or other employees who have a significant role in the issuer's ICFR.

Date: March 3, 2022

"Jaclyn Koenig"

Jaclyn Koenig

Chief Financial Officer