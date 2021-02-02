Artisan Partners Asset Management : 4Q20 Investor Presentation 233.1 KB

Log in
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(APAM)
Artisan Partners Asset Management : 4Q20 Investor Presentation

02/02/2021
Artisan Partners Asset Management

BUSINESS UPDATE AND FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS PRESENTATION

BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY & APPROACH

High Value Added

Talent Driven

Thoughtful

Investment Firm

Business Model

Growth

Designed for Investment

Active StrategiesActive Talent Identification Talent to Thrive

Autonomous Franchises

Managed by Business Professionals

Entrepreneurial Commitment

Proven ResultsStructured to Align Interests

Focus on Long-Term

Global Demand

Since its founding, Artisan has built its business based upon a consistent philosophy and business model.

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT

1

HIGH VALUE-ADDED INVESTMENTS

Index Return since Inception Value Added (Net of Fees) since Inception

Growth Team

Global Opportunities (Feb 1, 2007)

6.24%

5.96%

Global Discovery (Sep 1, 2017)

11.47%

14.30%

U.S. Mid-Cap Growth (Apr 1, 1997)

10.63%

5.08%

3.04%

U.S. Small-Cap Growth (Apr 1, 1995)

8.90%

Global Equity Team

Global Equity (Apr 1, 2010)

9.35%

4.33%

Non-U.S. Growth (Jan 1, 1996)

5.02%

4.26%

Non-U.S.Small-Mid Growth (Jan 1, 2019)

17.05%

18.36%

U.S. Value Team

0.52%

Value Equity (Jul 1, 2005)

7.44%

U.S. Mid-Cap Value (Apr 1, 1999)

9.52%

1.77%

International Value Team

International Value (Jul 1, 2002)

6.34%

4.40%

Global Value Team

Global Value (Jul 1, 2007)

5.77%

1.81%

Select Equity (Mar 1, 2020)

-7.22%

29.07%

Sustainable Emerging Markets Team

-0.13%

Sustainable Emerging Markets (Jul 1, 2006)

6.31%

Credit Team

High Income (Apr 1, 2014)

5.35%

1.94%

Developing World Team

Developing World (Jul 1, 2015)

7.77%

13.56%

Antero Peak Group1

Antero Peak (May 1, 2017)

15.40%

12.23%

$11.3 Billion

Excess Returns

in 2020

Sources: Artisan Partners/MSCI/Russell/ICE BofA/S&P. As of December 31, 2020. Value Added (Net of Fees) is the difference between the Artisan strategy composite's average annual return (net of fees) since inception and the returns of the benchmark most commonly used by our separate account clients to compare the performance of the relevant strategy (Index Return). Excess Returns are estimates of the amount in dollars by which Artisan's investment strategies have outperformed or underperformed the Index Return. Excess returns are calculated by (i) multiplying a strategy's beginning-of-year AUM by the difference between the returns (in basis points) of the strategy (gross of fees) and the benchmark for the ensuing year and (ii) summing all strategies' excess returns. Returns for Artisan Credit Opportunities, Artisan International Small Cap Value and Antero Peak Hedge Strategies and their related benchmarks have been intentionally omitted from Value Added (Net of Fees), but have been included in Excess Returns calculation. See Notes & Disclosures for information on each investment strategy's relevant benchmark.

1Effective October 1, 2020, the Thematic investment team was renamed Antero Peak Group along with renaming the investment strategies and investment products managed by the team.

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT

2

Diversified Business Development

2020

($'s in billions)

Artisan Funds'

Beginning

Market

Excess

Net client

distributions

Ending

AUM

Effect

Returns

cash flows

not reinvested

AUM

Growth

$

34.8

$

8.4

$

8.8

$

0.9

$

(0.2)

$

52.7

Global Equity

27.9

2.9

0.8

0.6

(0.1)

32.1

U.S. Value

7.4

0.3

0.3

(0.9)

(0.0)

7.1

International Value

22.0

1.7

0.4

0.1

(0.0)

24.1

Global Value

19.7

3.2

(1.6)

1.1

(0.0)

22.4

Sustainable Emerging Markets

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.3

(0.0)

0.7

Credit

3.8

0.4

0.2

2.0

(0.1)

6.3

Developing World

3.4

1.4

2.2

2.0

(0.1)

8.9

Antero Peak

1.8

0.6

0.2

0.9

(0.0)

3.5

Firmwide Total

$

121.0

$

19.0

$

11.3

$

7.2

$

(0.7)

$

157.8

Sources: Artisan Partners. As of December 31, 2020. Excess Returns are estimates of the amount in dollars by which Artisan's investment strategies have outperformed or underperformed the relevant benchmark (Market Effect). See Notes & Disclosures for a description of each investment strategy's relevant benchmark. Net client cash flows excludes Artisan Partners Funds' income and capital gain distributions that were not reinvested by fund shareholders, which have been broken out separately to provide greater transparency.

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 21:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
