Artisan Partners Asset Management : 4Q20 Investor Presentation 233.1 KB

BUSINESS UPDATE AND FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS PRESENTATION
BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY & APPROACH
High Value Added
Talent Driven
Thoughtful
Investment Firm
Business Model
Growth
Designed for Investment
Active StrategiesActive Talent Identification Talent to Thrive
Autonomous Franchises
Managed by Business Professionals
Entrepreneurial Commitment
Proven ResultsStructured to Align Interests
Focus on Long-Term
Global Demand
Since its founding, Artisan has built its business based upon a consistent philosophy and business model.
HIGH VALUE-ADDED INVESTMENTS
Index Return since Inception Value Added (Net of Fees) since Inception
Growth Team
Global Opportunities (Feb 1, 2007)
6.24%
5.96%
Global Discovery (Sep 1, 2017)
11.47%
14.30%
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth (Apr 1, 1997)
10.63%
5.08%
3.04%
U.S. Small-Cap Growth (Apr 1, 1995)
8.90%
Global Equity Team
Global Equity (Apr 1, 2010)
9.35%
4.33%
Non-U.S. Growth (Jan 1, 1996)
5.02%
4.26%
Non-U.S.Small-Mid Growth (Jan 1, 2019)
17.05%
18.36%
U.S. Value Team
0.52%
Value Equity (Jul 1, 2005)
7.44%
U.S. Mid-Cap Value (Apr 1, 1999)
9.52%
1.77%
International Value Team
International Value (Jul 1, 2002)
6.34%
4.40%
Global Value Team
Global Value (Jul 1, 2007)
5.77%
1.81%
Select Equity (Mar 1, 2020)
-7.22%
29.07%
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
-0.13%
Sustainable Emerging Markets (Jul 1, 2006)
6.31%
Credit Team
High Income (Apr 1, 2014)
5.35%
1.94%
Developing World Team
Developing World (Jul 1, 2015)
7.77%
13.56%
Antero Peak Group1
Antero Peak (May 1, 2017)
15.40%
12.23%
$11.3 Billion
Excess Returns
in 2020
Sources: Artisan Partners/MSCI/Russell/ICE BofA/S&P. As of December 31, 2020. Value Added (Net of Fees) is the difference between the Artisan strategy composite's average annual return (net of fees) since inception and the returns of the benchmark most commonly used by our separate account clients to compare the performance of the relevant strategy (Index Return). Excess Returns are estimates of the amount in dollars by which Artisan's investment strategies have outperformed or underperformed the Index Return. Excess returns are calculated by (i) multiplying a strategy's beginning-of-year AUM by the difference between the returns (in basis points) of the strategy (gross of fees) and the benchmark for the ensuing year and (ii) summing all strategies' excess returns. Returns for Artisan Credit Opportunities, Artisan International Small Cap Value and Antero Peak Hedge Strategies and their related benchmarks have been intentionally omitted from Value Added (Net of Fees), but have been included in Excess Returns calculation. See Notes & Disclosures for information on each investment strategy's relevant benchmark.
1Effective October 1, 2020, the Thematic investment team was renamed Antero Peak Group along with renaming the investment strategies and investment products managed by the team.
Diversified Business Development
2020
($'s in billions)
Artisan Funds'
Beginning
Market
Excess
Net client
distributions
Ending
AUM
Effect
Returns
cash flows
not reinvested
AUM
Growth
$
34.8
$
8.4
$
8.8
$
0.9
$
(0.2)
$
52.7
Global Equity
27.9
2.9
0.8
0.6
(0.1)
32.1
U.S. Value
7.4
0.3
0.3
(0.9)
(0.0)
7.1
International Value
22.0
1.7
0.4
0.1
(0.0)
24.1
Global Value
19.7
3.2
(1.6)
1.1
(0.0)
22.4
Sustainable Emerging Markets
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.3
(0.0)
0.7
Credit
3.8
0.4
0.2
2.0
(0.1)
6.3
Developing World
3.4
1.4
2.2
2.0
(0.1)
8.9
Antero Peak
1.8
0.6
0.2
0.9
(0.0)
3.5
Firmwide Total
$
121.0
$
19.0
$
11.3
$
7.2
$
(0.7)
$
157.8
Sources: Artisan Partners. As of December 31, 2020. Excess Returns are estimates of the amount in dollars by which Artisan's investment strategies have outperformed or underperformed the relevant benchmark (Market Effect). See Notes & Disclosures for a description of each investment strategy's relevant benchmark. Net client cash flows excludes Artisan Partners Funds' income and capital gain distributions that were not reinvested by fund shareholders, which have been broken out separately to provide greater transparency.
