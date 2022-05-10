Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2022 Assets Under Management
MILWAUKEE, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of April 30, 2022 totaled $147.1 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $71.3 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $75.8 billion.
PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of April 30, 2022 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities
$ 20,426
Global Discovery
1,826
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth
12,403
U.S. Small-Cap Growth
3,984
Global Equity Team
Global Equity
1,983
Non-U.S. Growth
16,109
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth
7,733
China Post-Venture
187
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity
3,952
U.S. Mid-Cap Value
3,464
Value Income
10
International Value Team
International Value
31,619
International Explorer
25
Global Value Team
Global Value
24,186
Select Equity
387
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets
1,048
Credit Team
High Income
7,654
Credit Opportunities
131
Floating Rate
53
Developing World Team
Developing World
5,357
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak
3,471
Antero Peak Hedge
1,041
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained
12
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities
21
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")
$ 147,082
1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds. 2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $85 million.
ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.
