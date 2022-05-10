Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
  News
  Summary
    APAM   US04316A1088

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(APAM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/10 04:00:02 pm EDT
33.40 USD   -2.25%
04:56pARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:50pArtisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2022 Assets Under Management
GL
04:50pArtisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2022 Assets Under Management
GL
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2022 Assets Under Management

05/10/2022 | 04:50pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of April 30, 2022 totaled $147.1 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $71.3 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $75.8 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of April 30, 2022 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$  20,426 
Global Discovery 1,826 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,403 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,984 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 1,983 
Non-U.S. Growth 16,109 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,733 
China Post-Venture 187 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 3,952 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,464 
Value Income 10 
International Value Team  
International Value 31,619 
International Explorer 25 
Global Value Team  
Global Value 24,186 
Select Equity 387 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,048 
Credit Team  
High Income 7,654 
Credit Opportunities 131 
Floating Rate 53 
Developing World Team  
Developing World 5,357 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 3,471 
Antero Peak Hedge 1,041 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained 12 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 21 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$  147,082 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $85 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.



© GlobeNewswire 2022
