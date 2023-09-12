MILWAUKEE, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2023 totaled $142.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $69.4 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $73.4 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of August 31, 2023 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$   20,066 
Global Discovery1,458 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth12,644 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth3,284 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity398 
Non-U.S. Growth13,193 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth7,057 
China Post-Venture167 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity3,861 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value2,746 
Value Income11 
International Value Team  
International Value37,399 
International Explorer209 
Global Value Team  
Global Value23,598 
Select Equity320 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets877 
Credit Team  
High Income8,390 
Credit Opportunities196 
Floating Rate49 
Developing World Team  
Developing World3,426 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak2,406 
Antero Peak Hedge479 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained47 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities79 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities432 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$   142,792 
   
1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.  
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $58 million.  


ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

