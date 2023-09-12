MILWAUKEE, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2023 totaled $142.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $69.4 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $73.4 billion.
|PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
|As of August 31, 2023 - ($ Millions)
|Growth Team
|Global Opportunities
|$ 20,066
|Global Discovery
|1,458
|U.S. Mid-Cap Growth
|12,644
|U.S. Small-Cap Growth
|3,284
|Global Equity Team
|Global Equity
|398
|Non-U.S. Growth
|13,193
|Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth
|7,057
|China Post-Venture
|167
|U.S. Value Team
|Value Equity
|3,861
|U.S. Mid-Cap Value
|2,746
|Value Income
|11
|International Value Team
|International Value
|37,399
|International Explorer
|209
|Global Value Team
|Global Value
|23,598
|Select Equity
|320
|Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
|Sustainable Emerging Markets
|877
|Credit Team
|High Income
|8,390
|Credit Opportunities
|196
|Floating Rate
|49
|Developing World Team
|Developing World
|3,426
|Antero Peak Group
|Antero Peak
|2,406
|Antero Peak Hedge
|479
|EMsights Capital Group
|Global Unconstrained
|47
|Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities
|79
|Emerging Markets Local Opportunities
|432
|Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")
|$ 142,792
|1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
|2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $58 million.
