Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2023 Assets Under Management
03/09/2023 | 04:17pm EST
MILWAUKEE, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of February 28, 2023 totaled $134.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $64.7 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $70.1 billion.
PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of February 28, 2023 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities
$19,511
Global Discovery
1,506
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth
11,564
U.S. Small-Cap Growth
3,419
Global Equity Team
Global Equity
424
Non-U.S. Growth
13,523
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth
7,048
China Post-Venture
183
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity
3,486
U.S. Mid-Cap Value
2,932
Value Income
10
International Value Team
International Value
32,767
International Explorer
172
Global Value Team
Global Value
22,022
Select Equity
338
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets
906
Credit Team
High Income
7,700
Credit Opportunities
145
Floating Rate
47
Developing World Team
Developing World
3,517
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak
2,781
Antero Peak Hedge
707
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained
17
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities
47
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities
11
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")
$134,783
1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds. 2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $54 million.
ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.
