Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APAM   US04316A1088

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(APAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2021 Assets Under Management

06/09/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2021 totaled $172.9 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $88.9 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $84.0 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of May 31, 2021 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$26,419  
Global Discovery2,363  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth16,826  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth6,245  
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity2,955  
Non-U.S. Growth22,359  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth8,871  
China Post-Venture135  
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity3,954  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value4,149  
International Value Team  
International Value29,651  
International Small Cap Value21  
Global Value Team  
Global Value26,330  
Select Equity436  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets942  
Credit Team  
High Income7,263  
Credit Opportunities113  
Developing World Team  
Developing World9,675  
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak3,178  
Antero Peak Hedge1,031  
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$172,916  

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $23 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
04:53pARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT  : ' Assets Under Management Rise in May
MT
04:44pARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT  : Reports May 2021 Assets Under Management (F..
PU
04:43pARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT IN : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
04:40pArtisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2021 Assets Under Manageme..
GL
06/04ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT IN : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Securi..
AQ
05/18ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT  : APAM) Insider Makes Significant Share Sale ..
MT
05/17INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at Artisan Partners Asset Managemen..
MT
05/12ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT  : ' Managed Assets Rise in April
MT
05/11ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT IN : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
05/11Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2021 Assets Under Manage..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 201 M - -
Net income 2021 324 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 255 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 8,68%
Capitalization 3 410 M 3 410 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 453
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 59,17 $
Last Close Price 52,61 $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric Richard Colson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason A. Gottlieb President
Charles J. Daley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Andrew Arthur Ziegler Lead Independent Director
Matthew Reed Barger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.4.51%3 410
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.45.98%62 796
KKR & CO. INC.36.58%32 172
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC5.75%23 624
AMUNDI12.28%18 442
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.40.54%17 712