    APAM   US04316A1088

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(APAM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-09 pm EDT
36.09 USD   +0.75%
04:16pArtisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2023 Assets Under Management
GL
05/09Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/09Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2023 Assets Under Management
GL
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2023 Assets Under Management

06/09/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2023 totaled $136.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $65.9 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $70.5 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of May 31, 2023 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$20,530 
Global Discovery 1,389 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,729 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,211 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 392 
Non-U.S. Growth 12,946 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 6,962 
China Post-Venture 161 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 3,538 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,682 
Value Income 10 
International Value Team  
International Value 34,429 
International Explorer 179 
Global Value Team  
Global Value 22,342 
Select Equity 314 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 846 
Credit Team  
High Income 7,885 
Credit Opportunities 164 
Floating Rate 45 
Developing World Team  
Developing World 3,344 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 2,624 
Antero Peak Hedge 601 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained 26 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 70 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 11 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$136,430 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $54 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


