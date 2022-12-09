Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APAM   US04316A1088

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(APAM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  21:00 09/12/2022 GMT
34.61 USD   -0.06%
09:37pArtisan Partners Reports Higher Assets Under Management in November
MT
09:19pArtisan Partners Asset Management Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:16pArtisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports November 2022 Assets Under Management
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports November 2022 Assets Under Management

12/09/2022 | 09:16pm GMT
MILWAUKEE, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of November 30, 2022 totaled $133.5 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $63.0 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $70.5 billion. In November, Artisan Funds made their annual income and capital gains distributions. November month-end AUM includes the impact of approximately $300 million of Artisan Funds distributions not reinvested.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of November 30, 2022 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$19,996 
Global Discovery 1,467 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,516 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,561 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 460 
Non-U.S. Growth 13,833 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 6,917 
China Post-Venture 177 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 3,386 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,060 
Value Income 10 
International Value Team  
International Value 30,236 
International Explorer 58 
Global Value Team  
Global Value 22,324 
Select Equity 370 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 982 
Credit Team  
High Income 7,126 
Credit Opportunities 137 
Floating Rate 46 
Developing World Team  
Developing World 3,815 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 3,145 
Antero Peak Hedge 854 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained 16 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 44 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 10 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$133,546 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $57 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


Financials
Sales 2022 986 M - 802 M
Net income 2022 197 M - 160 M
Net cash 2022 1 740 M - 1 415 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 9,08%
Capitalization 2 352 M 2 352 M 1 912 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 498
Free-Float 82,9%
