Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports November 2022 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of November 30, 2022 totaled $133.5 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $63.0 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $70.5 billion. In November, Artisan Funds made their annual income and capital gains distributions. November month-end AUM includes the impact of approximately $300 million of Artisan Funds distributions not reinvested.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of November 30, 2022 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $19,996 Global Discovery 1,467 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,516 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,561 Global Equity Team Global Equity 460 Non-U.S. Growth 13,833 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 6,917 China Post-Venture 177 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,386 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,060 Value Income 10 International Value Team International Value 30,236 International Explorer 58 Global Value Team Global Value 22,324 Select Equity 370 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 982 Credit Team High Income 7,126 Credit Opportunities 137 Floating Rate 46 Developing World Team Developing World 3,815 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 3,145 Antero Peak Hedge 854 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 16 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 44 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 10 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $133,546

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $57 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

