Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2020 Assets Under Management
0
10/09/2020 | 04:19pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2020 totaled $134.3 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $71.7 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $62.6 billion.
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY
As of September 30, 2020 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities
$24,456
Global Discovery
1,313
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth
15,547
U.S. Small-Cap Growth
5,054
Global Equity Team
Global Equity
2,491
Non-U.S. Growth
20,514
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth
5,196
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity
3,015
U.S. Mid-Cap Value
3,162
International Value Team
International Value
19,957
Global Value Team
Global Value
18,170
Select Equity
14
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets
537
Credit Team
High Income
4,947
Developing World Team
Developing World
6,886
Antero Peak Group2
Antero Peak
2,104
Other Assets Under Management3
925
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")
$134,288
1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.
2 Effective October 1, 2020, the Artisan Partners Thematic Team was renamed the Antero Peak Group.
3 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy and by the Antero Peak Group in the Antero Peak Hedge strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.
ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.
Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.