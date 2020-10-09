Log in
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2020 Assets Under Management

10/09/2020 | 04:19pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2020 totaled $134.3 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $71.7 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $62.6 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY  
   
As of September 30, 2020 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$24,456   
Global Discovery1,313   
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth15,547   
U.S. Small-Cap Growth5,054   
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity2,491   
Non-U.S. Growth20,514   
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth5,196   
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity3,015   
U.S. Mid-Cap Value3,162   
International Value Team  
International Value19,957   
Global Value Team  
Global Value18,170   
Select Equity14   
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets537   
Credit Team  
High Income4,947   
Developing World Team  
Developing World6,886   
Antero Peak Group2  
Antero Peak2,104   
   
Other Assets Under Management3925   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$134,288   

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

2 Effective October 1, 2020, the Artisan Partners Thematic Team was renamed the Antero Peak Group.

3 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy and by the Antero Peak Group in the Antero Peak Hedge strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
