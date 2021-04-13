Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.    APAM

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(APAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q21 Results on April 27, 2021

04/13/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) will report its first quarter 2021 financial results and information relating to its quarterly dividend on April 27, 2021 at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com at that time. Chief Executive Officer Eric Colson and Chief Financial Officer C.J. Daley will host a conference call on April 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:

United States/Toll Free:1-877-328-5507
International:1-412-317-5423
Conference ID:10154131

An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the end of the conference until May 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) by dialing the following:

United States/Toll Free:1-877-344-7529
International:1-412-317-0088
Replay Conference ID:10154131

An audio replay will also be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com within 24 hours after the end of the conference.

About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investor Relations Inquiries
Makela Taphorn
866.632.1770
414.908.2176
ir@artisanpartners.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
04:17pArtisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q21 Results on April 27, ..
GL
04/12CORRECTION : Artisan Partners' Assets Under Management Grows During March
MT
04/12ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT  : ' Assets Under Management Grows During Marc..
MT
04/12ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT IN : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
04/12Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2021 Assets Under Manage..
GL
03/22ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT  : Small Cap Fund Named IBD Best Mutual Fund o..
PU
03/15CEO of Yogurt Giant Danone Steps Aside After Clash With Activists
DJ
03/10ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT  : Reports Rise in February Assets Under Manag..
MT
03/09ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT IN : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
03/09Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2021 Assets Under Man..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 183 M - -
Net income 2021 309 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 252 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 7,79%
Capitalization 3 486 M 3 486 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 453
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 61,17 $
Last Close Price 54,51 $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric Richard Colson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason A. Gottlieb President
Charles J. Daley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eileen L. Kwei Chief Administrative Office & Executive VP
Andrew Arthur Ziegler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.8.28%3 412
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.19.38%51 043
KKR & CO. INC.28.45%29 597
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC11.27%24 155
AMUNDI8.83%17 487
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.22.77%15 506
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ