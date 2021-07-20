Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APAM   US04316A1088

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(APAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 2Q21 Results on August 3, 2021

07/20/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) will report its second quarter 2021 financial results and information relating to its quarterly dividend on August 3, 2021 at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com at that time. Chief Executive Officer Eric Colson and Chief Financial Officer C.J. Daley will host a conference call on August 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:

United States/Toll Free: 1-877-328-5507
International: 1-412-317-5423
Conference ID: 10157135

An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the end of the conference until August 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) by dialing the following:

United States/Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529
International: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Conference ID: 10157135

An audio replay will also be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com within 24 hours after the end of the conference.

About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investor Relations Inquiries
Makela Taphorn
866.632.1770
414.908.2176
ir@artisanpartners.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
04:46pArtisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 2Q21 Results on August 3, ..
GL
07/19DGAP-PVR : AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
DJ
07/15ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT : Announces Closing of the Artisan Non-US Smal..
PU
07/13ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT : ' Managed Assets Rise in June
MT
07/12ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT IN : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
07/12Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2021 Assets Under Managem..
GL
07/12ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT : Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on Artisan Pa..
MT
07/12ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT : Keefe Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Artisan Pa..
MT
06/25ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT IN : APAM) dropped from Russell 3000E Value In..
CI
06/25ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT IN : APAM) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Ind..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 226 M - -
Net income 2021 319 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 258 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,66x
Yield 2021 9,31%
Capitalization 3 093 M 3 093 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 453
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 47,71 $
Average target price 57,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Richard Colson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason A. Gottlieb President
Charles J. Daley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Andrew Arthur Ziegler Lead Independent Director
Matthew Reed Barger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-5.22%3 362
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.53.88%65 411
KKR & CO. INC.41.69%35 349
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-1.77%21 933
AMUNDI13.55%18 290
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.14.37%16 733