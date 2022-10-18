Advanced search
    APAM   US04316A1088

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(APAM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
27.37 USD   +0.22%
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 3Q22 Results on November 1, 2022

10/18/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) will report its third quarter 2022 financial results and information relating to its quarterly dividend on November 1, 2022 at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com at that time. Chief Executive Officer Eric Colson and Chief Financial Officer C.J. Daley will host a conference call on November 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:

United States/Toll Free:1-877-328-5507
International: 1-412-317-5423
Conference ID: 10170862

An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the end of the conference until November 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) by dialing the following:

United States/Toll Free:1-877-344-7529
International: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Conference ID: 5304632

An audio replay will also be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com within 24 hours after the end of the conference.

About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investor Relations Inquiries
866.632.1770
414.908.2176
ir@artisanpartners.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 991 M - -
Net income 2022 211 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 740 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,23x
Yield 2022 11,8%
Capitalization 1 841 M 1 841 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,20x
Nbr of Employees 498
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 27,31 $
Average target price 32,20 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Richard Colson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason A. Gottlieb President
Charles J. Daley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Stephanie G. DiMarco Independent Chairman
Eileen L. Kwei Chief Administrative Office & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-42.67%1 841
BLACKSTONE INC.-31.81%61 909
KKR & CO. INC.-39.36%38 847
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-23.87%15 332
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-20.71%11 307
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-33.62%11 078