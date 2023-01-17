Advanced search
    APAM   US04316A1088

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(APAM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-17 pm EST
34.80 USD   +0.03%
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 4Q22 and Full-Year Results on January 31, 2023

01/17/2023 | 04:18pm EST
MILWAUKEE, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results and information relating to its quarterly and special annual dividend on January 31, 2023 at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com at that time. Chief Executive Officer Eric Colson and Chief Financial Officer C.J. Daley will host a conference call on February 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:

United States/Toll Free:1-877-328-5507
International:1-412-317-5423
Conference ID:10173831

An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the end of the conference until February 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) by dialing the following:

United States/Toll Free:1-877-344-7529
International:1-412-317-0088
Replay Conference ID:3521270

An audio replay will also be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com within 24 hours after the end of the conference.

About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investor Relations Inquiries
866.632.1770
ir@artisanpartners.com



