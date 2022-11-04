Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APAM   US04316A1088

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(APAM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:48 2022-11-04 pm EDT
28.87 USD   +1.94%
12:32pArtisan Partners Asset Management : Investor Presentation (with Transcript) 414.3 KB
PU
11/03ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/02Transcript : Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Artisan Partners Asset Management : Investor Presentation (with Transcript) 414.3 KB

11/04/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Artisan Partners Asset Management

BUSINESS UPDATE AND THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS PRESENTATION

INTRODUCTION

Thank you. Welcome to the Artisan Partners Asset Management business update and earnings call.

Today's call will include remarks from Eric Colson, CEO and C.J. Daley, CFO.

Following these remarks, we will open the line for questions. Our latest results and investor presentation are available on the investor relations section of our website.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that comments made on today's call, including responses to questions, may include forward-looking statements. These are subject to risks, uncertainties and are presented in the earnings release and detailed in our filings with the SEC. We are not required to update or revise any of these statements following the call.

In addition, some of our remarks will include references to non-GAAP financial measures. You can find reconciliations of those measures to the most comparable GAAP measures in the earnings release.

I will now turn it over to Eric Colson.

a r t i s a n p a r t n e r s a s s e t m a n a g e m e n t

T-0

BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY & APPROACH

High Value Added

Talent Driven

Thoughtful

Investment Firm

Business Model

Growth

Designed for Investment

Active StrategiesActive Talent Identification Talent to Thrive

Autonomous Franchises

Managed by Business Professionals

Entrepreneurial Commitment

Proven ResultsStructured to Align Interests

Focus on Long-Term

Global Demand

Since its founding, Artisan has built its business based upon a consistent philosophy and business model.

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT

1

BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY & APPROACH

Eric Colson-Chief Executive Officer, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.:

Thank you everyone for joining the call or reading the transcript.

Slide one summarizes our business philosophy and approach.

Artisan Partners is a high value-added investment firm, designed for talent to thrive, in a thoughtful growth environment.

Thoughtful growth is core to who we are. Thoughtful growth is important for attracting new talent and retaining and stimulating existing talent. Investment degrees of freedom increase the probability that we can generate alpha, and differentiate outcomes versus peers and indexes. In that way, Artisan's thoughtful growth directly benefits existing clients in existing strategies. Through thoughtful growth, we also grow and evolve our strategy lineup to align with evolving asset allocations. This allows us to reach new clients and increase our partnership with existing clients. Thoughtful growth is important to our stockholders. Through growth: we extend the duration of existing talent and expand the number of investment decision-makers; we diversify our business and sources of alpha; we offset natural attrition that occurs over time as we compound capital for long periods; and by increasing our capabilities and offerings, we increase the number of embedded options for growth.

"Thoughtful growth" is careful, incremental, and disciplined. Growth that is consistent with who we are as a high value added, talent-driven firm. Our commitment to "thoughtful" growth explains why we are not investing in passive investment strategies, a highly concentrated scale business. Or why we don't invest in a large sales force to transact directly with retail and wealth clients. We do not have an edge in those areas.

Our edge is as a home for investment talent, and as a manager of high value-added differentiated investment strategies. We invest behind that edge. We spend time and money on investment capabilities that enhance our high value-added strategies, differentiate them from passive and exposure products, and evolve in the direction of alternative investment allocations. If we deliver, as we have in the past, there will be plenty of long-term demand for what we do, and plenty of opportunity for top- and bottom-line growth.

On last year's third quarter earnings call, I laid out long-term investments we are making in three areas to broaden into alternative oriented strategies: differentiated credit, private investing, and China.

Over the last 12 months, we have continued to incrementally invest in each of these areas.

This is most apparent in differentiated credit.

a r t i s a n p a r t n e r s a s s e t m a n a g e m e n t

T-1

DIFFERENTIATED CREDIT

Artisan Focus

Private Credit

  • Attractive yield/return

Large opportunity set

Distressed

Alpha and differentiation

Long-term demand

Artisan Credit Opportunities

L/S Credit

High value-added economics

Artisan Global Unconstrained

Non-Traditional

Bonds

EM Debt

Artisan EM Debt Opportunities

Artisan EM Local Opportunities

High Yield

Artisan High Income

Bonds

Leveraged

Artisan Floating Rate

Loans

HY Muni

Core Plus

Investment

Grade Corps

Municipals

Treasuries

Source: Artisan Partners. For illustrative purposes only.

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 16:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
12:32pArtisan Partners Asset Management : Investor Presentation (with Transcript) 414.3 KB
PU
11/03ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financi..
AQ
11/02Transcript : Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, N..
CI
11/02Sector Update: Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
11/02Artisan Partners Asset Management Posts Lower Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue
MT
11/01Artisan Partners : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/01Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Variable Quarterly Dividend, Payable on..
CI
11/01Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter a..
CI
11/01Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 3Q22 Results
GL
11/01Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 3Q22 Results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 983 M - -
Net income 2022 202 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 740 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 11,5%
Capitalization 1 909 M 1 909 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,13x
Nbr of Employees 498
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 28,32 $
Average target price 28,67 $
Spread / Average Target 1,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Richard Colson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason A. Gottlieb President
Charles J. Daley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Stephanie G. DiMarco Independent Chairman
Eileen L. Kwei Chief Administrative Office & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-40.55%1 909
BLACKSTONE INC.-31.97%62 413
KKR & CO. INC.-34.93%41 685
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-22.25%15 331
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-5.25%13 511
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-33.05%11 201