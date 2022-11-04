Artisan Partners Asset Management : Investor Presentation (with Transcript) 414.3 KB

Eric Colson-Chief Executive Officer, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.:

Thank you everyone for joining the call or reading the transcript.

Slide one summarizes our business philosophy and approach.

Artisan Partners is a high value-added investment firm, designed for talent to thrive, in a thoughtful growth environment.

Thoughtful growth is core to who we are. Thoughtful growth is important for attracting new talent and retaining and stimulating existing talent. Investment degrees of freedom increase the probability that we can generate alpha, and differentiate outcomes versus peers and indexes. In that way, Artisan's thoughtful growth directly benefits existing clients in existing strategies. Through thoughtful growth, we also grow and evolve our strategy lineup to align with evolving asset allocations. This allows us to reach new clients and increase our partnership with existing clients. Thoughtful growth is important to our stockholders. Through growth: we extend the duration of existing talent and expand the number of investment decision-makers; we diversify our business and sources of alpha; we offset natural attrition that occurs over time as we compound capital for long periods; and by increasing our capabilities and offerings, we increase the number of embedded options for growth.

"Thoughtful growth" is careful, incremental, and disciplined. Growth that is consistent with who we are as a high value added, talent-driven firm. Our commitment to "thoughtful" growth explains why we are not investing in passive investment strategies, a highly concentrated scale business. Or why we don't invest in a large sales force to transact directly with retail and wealth clients. We do not have an edge in those areas.

Our edge is as a home for investment talent, and as a manager of high value-added differentiated investment strategies. We invest behind that edge. We spend time and money on investment capabilities that enhance our high value-added strategies, differentiate them from passive and exposure products, and evolve in the direction of alternative investment allocations. If we deliver, as we have in the past, there will be plenty of long-term demand for what we do, and plenty of opportunity for top- and bottom-line growth.

On last year's third quarter earnings call, I laid out long-term investments we are making in three areas to broaden into alternative oriented strategies: differentiated credit, private investing, and China.

Over the last 12 months, we have continued to incrementally invest in each of these areas.

This is most apparent in differentiated credit.