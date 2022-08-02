Log in
Artisan Partners Asset Management : Reports 2Q22 Results - Form 8-K

08/02/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 2Q22 Results
Milwaukee, WI - August 2, 2022 - Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) (the "Company" or "Artisan Partners") today reported its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and declared a quarterly dividend. The full June 2022 quarter earnings release and investor presentation can be viewed at www.apam.com.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call on August 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Hosting the call will be Eric Colson, Chief Executive Officer, and C.J. Daley, Chief Financial Officer. Supplemental materials that will be reviewed during the call are available on the Company's website at www.apam.com. The call will be webcast and can be accessed via the Company's website. Listeners may also access the call by dialing 877.328.5507 or 412.317.5423 for international callers; the conference ID is 10167781. A replay of the call will be available until August 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), by dialing 877.344.7529 or 412.317.0088 for international callers; the replay conference ID is 1233532. An audio recording will also be available on the Company's website.
About Artisan Partners
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investor Relations Inquiries
Makela Taphorn
866.632.1770
414.908.2176
ir@artisanpartners.com


Disclaimer

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 20:58:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
