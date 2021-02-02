Artisan Partners Asset Management : Reports 4Q20 Results 181 KB

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 4Q20 and Year Ended December 31, 2020 Results and Quarterly and Special Annual Dividend

Milwaukee, WI - February 2, 2021 - Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) (the "Company" or "Artisan Partners") today reported its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, and declared a quarterly and special annual dividend.

Chairman and CEO, Eric Colson, said, "In 2020, Artisan Partners generated exceptional outcomes for our clients, our associates, and our shareholders. We executed well during a period of historic uncertainty and turmoil. We added significant value for clients. We grew our business through investment returns and net client cash flows, strengthening existing relationships and adding new clients around the world. And we continued to re-invest in our firm, focusing on investment strategies and talent that are aligned with long-term asset allocation trends.

"During 2020, our investment teams performed well on both an absolute and relative basis. We again demonstrated the value we add for clients, which is manifest in our long-term investment results. Since inception, 16 of the 17 Artisan Partners investment strategies launched prior to 2020 have added value relative to their benchmark indices, after fees. Twelve strategies have outperformed their benchmarks by an average of more than 300 basis points per year, after fees, since inception.

"Over extended periods, those basis points translate into significant dollars. Gross of fees, Artisan Partners has generated approximately $33 billion of excess returns since the founding of our firm 25 years ago. During 2020, we generated approximately $11 billion of excess returns. The wealth we generate improves retirement outcomes, pays for educations, funds charitable purposes, and improves people's lives. We are proud of our track record for clients, and we are dedicated to continuing to improve.

"During 2020, we realized over $7.0 billion in net client cash inflows. We realized net inflows across eight of nine investment teams, 16 of 19 investment strategies, all three distribution channels, and both within and outside the United States. We further diversified our business across investment teams, asset classes, client types, and geographies. And we upgraded our digital marketing capabilities and our use of sales enablement technology.

"In addition to executing for our clients and raising capital from new clients, we continued to invest in our business for the long-term. We launched the Select Equity and International Small Cap Value strategies. And we are building out an investment group and strategy focused on post-venture investing in greater China, including private investments.

"Consistent with Who We Are as an investment firm, our purpose is to generate investment results for clients-not engineer smooth client cash flows. Our investment results, our brand, and our leveraged distribution model allow us to maintain balanced AUM that supports the investment capacity and growth of our investment teams. We don't require a large fixed sales infrastructure, which would pressure our investment organization to manufacture fad products and reduce our flexibility to opportunistically hire great investors and retain them over their entire careers.

"Our business performance in 2020 resulted in a predictable and healthy financial outcome for our associates and shareholders. We finished the year with $900 million in revenue, a 48% compensation ratio, a 40% operating margin, and $3.40 and $3.33 of GAAP and adjusted EPS, respectively. Our fourth quarter dividend of $0.97 per share is our largest dividend ever with respect to a single quarter. Including our special annual dividend, we will have distributed a total of $3.39 per share with respect to 2020.

"Over our firm's 25-year history, we have brought together the consistency of Who We Are, constant change, and patience-a process we call dynamic consistency. We have maintained our talent-driven business model and investment focused culture, providing a stable home for great investors. Responding to evolving asset allocation preferences, we have guided our firm in the direction of higher value-added investing, with greater degrees of freedom and less easily replicated portfolios and outcomes. And we have thoughtfully grown our firm globally using technology and leveraged distribution to connect with a broad market of sophisticated allocators and investors-while maintaining a brand that stands for investment excellence and trust. Having established a proven framework for dynamic consistency, going forward we expect to manage increasing degrees of freedom and additional thoughtful growth."