    APAM   US04316A1088

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(APAM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/11 04:00:02 pm EDT
38.20 USD   -0.47%
04:31pARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT : Reports March 2022 Assets Under Management - Form 8-K
PU
04:30pArtisan Partners' Assets Under Management Decline in March
MT
04:27pARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Artisan Partners Asset Management : Reports March 2022 Assets Under Management - Form 8-K

04/11/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2022 Assets Under Management
Milwaukee, WI - April 11, 2022 - Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2022 totaled $159.6 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $76.8 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $82.8 billion.
PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of March 31, 2022 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities $ 23,468
Global Discovery 2,061
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 14,451
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 4,628
Global Equity Team
Global Equity 2,385
Non-U.S. Growth 17,446
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 8,220
China Post-Venture 199
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity 4,135
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,741
Value Income 10
International Value Team
International Value 32,556
International Explorer3
25
Global Value Team
Global Value 25,663
Select Equity 410
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,026
Credit Team
High Income 7,888
Credit Opportunities 128
Floating Rate 51
Developing World Team
Developing World 6,197
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak 3,803
Antero Peak Hedge 1,121
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained 10
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 159,622

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $87 million
3 Effective March 30, 2022, the International Small Cap Value strategy was renamed the International Explorer strategy.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Disclaimer

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 20:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
