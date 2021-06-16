Log in
Artisan Partners Asset Management : Announces Closing of the Artisan International Value Strategy

06/16/2021 | 09:30am EDT
16 June 2021

Artisan Partners Announces Closing of the Artisan International Value Strategy

San Francisco. Artisan Partners announced today that it will close the Artisan International Value Strategy, including the Artisan International Value Fund (Investor Shares: ARTKX, Advisor Shares: APDKX, Institutional Shares: APHKX), to most new investors effective 30 June 2021.The Strategy will remain open to existing investors and investors who satisfy certain new account eligibility requirements. The International Value Strategy is managed by Portfolio Manager David Samra and Co-Portfolio Managers Ian McGonigle and Joseph Vari and launched on 1 July 2002. Assets in the Strategy were approximately $30 billion as of 31 May 2021.

Artisan Partners CEO Eric Colson said, "We have always approached our investment teams' growth thoughtfully, striving to balance total assets under management, the velocity of asset growth and other factors such as market performance. Since their launch nearly two decades ago, David and his team have diligently managed capacity, ensuring their ongoing ability to execute on their investment philosophy and process. Managing capacity has always been key to protecting the integrity of our investment strategies, and we believe now is the appropriate time to limit new investments in the strategy."

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners, adviser to the Artisan Partners Funds, is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Further details regarding Artisan International Value Fund's closing are described in the prospectus.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objective, risks and charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 800.344.1770. Read carefully before investing.

Investment Risks: Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk. International investments involve special risks, including currency fluctuation, lower liquidity, different accounting methods and economic and political systems, and higher transaction costs. These risks typically are greater in emerging markets. Securities of small- and medium-sized companies tend to have a shorter history of operations, be more volatile and less liquid and may have underperformed securities of large companies during some periods. Value securities may underperform other asset types during a given period.

Artisan Partners Funds offered through Artisan Partners Distributors LLC (APDLLC), member FINRA. APDLLC is a wholly owned broker/dealer subsidiary of Artisan Partners Holdings LP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, an investment advisory firm and adviser to Artisan Partners Funds, is wholly owned by Artisan Partners Holdings LP.

6/16/21 - A21611L

Disclaimer

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 13:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
