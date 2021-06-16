Artisan Partners Asset Management : Announces Partial Closing of the Artisan International Value Strategy

16 June 2021

Artisan Partners Announces Partial Closing of the Artisan International Value Strategy

San Francisco. Artisan Partners announced today that it will close the Artisan International Value Strategy, including all commingled vehicles, to most new investors effective 30 June 2021.The Strategy will remain open to existing investors and investors who satisfy certain new account eligibility requirements. The International Value Strategy is managed by Portfolio Manager David Samra and Co-Portfolio Managers Ian McGonigle and Joseph Vari and launched on 1 July 2002. Assets in the Strategy were approximately $30 billion as of 31 May 2021.

Artisan Partners CEO Eric Colson said, "We have always approached our investment teams' growth thoughtfully, striving to balance total assets under management, the velocity of asset growth and other factors such as market performance. Since their launch nearly two decades ago, David and his team have diligently managed capacity, ensuring their ongoing ability to execute on their investment philosophy and process. Managing capacity has always been key to protecting the integrity of our investment strategies, and we believe now is the appropriate time to limit new investments in the strategy."

