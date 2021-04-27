Artisan Partners Asset Management : Investor Presentation 488.7 KB

PATIENCE = OPPORTUNITY

Performance 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Inception U.S. Value Team Artisan Value Equity strategy (Jul 1, 2005) Composite Returns 72.29% 13.40% 14.35% 11.52% 9.37% Russell® 1000 Value Index Style Index 56.09% 10.95% 11.73% 10.98% 8.04% Style Alpha 16.20% 2.45% 2.62% 0.54% 1.33% Artisan U.S. Mid-Cap Value strategy (Apr 1, 1999) Composite Returns 88.59% 11.22% 12.24% 10.36% 12.93% Russell® Midcap Value Index Style Index 73.76% 10.69% 11.59% 11.05% 10.02% Style Alpha 14.83% 0.53% 0.65% (0.69)% 2.91% International Value Team Artisan International Value strategy (Jul 1, 2002) Composite Returns 63.26% 9.68% 11.10% 9.86% 12.11% MSCI EAFE Value Index Style Index 45.71% 1.85% 6.57% 3.65% 5.64% Style Alpha 17.55% 7.83% 4.53% 6.21% 6.47% Artisan International Small Cap Value strategy (Nov 1, 2020) Composite Returns --- --- --- --- 34.84% MSCI ACWI Ex USA Small Cap Value Style Index --- --- --- --- 33.31% Style Alpha --- --- --- --- 1.53% Global Value Team Artisan Global Value strategy (Jul 1, 2007) Composite Returns 67.53% 9.95% 12.04% 11.70% 9.20% MSCI All Country World Value Index Style Index 48.82% 6.23% 9.05% 6.41% 3.61% Style Alpha 18.71% 3.72% 2.99% 5.29% 5.59% Artisan Select Equity strategy (Mar 1, 2020) Composite Returns 66.49% --- --- --- 31.45% S&P 500 Value Index Style Index 50.37% --- --- --- 25.08% Style Alpha 16.12% --- --- --- 6.37%

Data as of and through March 31, 2021. Sources: Artisan Partners/Factset/MSCI/Russell/S&P. Artisan strategy returns represent composite returns presented gross of fees. For purposes of this presentation, each composite's performance is compared to the style index shown. See Notes & Disclosures for information on market indexes most commonly used by our separate account clients to compare the performance of the relevant strategy. Returns less than one year are not annualized. Past performance is not indicative of future results.