Artisan Partners Asset Management : Investor Presentation 488.7 KB

BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY & APPROACH
High Value Added
Talent Driven
Thoughtful
Investment Firm
Business Model
Growth
Designed for Investment
Active StrategiesActive Talent Identification Talent to Thrive
Autonomous Franchises
Managed by Business Professionals
Entrepreneurial Commitment
Proven ResultsStructured to Align Interests
Focus on Long-Term
Global Demand
Since its founding, Artisan has built its business based upon a consistent philosophy and business model.
HIGH VALUE-ADDED INVESTMENTS
Index Return since Inception Value Added (Net of Fees) since Inception
Lipper Fund Rankings
AUM
Since Inception
(in $ billions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities (Feb 1, 2007)
6.46%
5.38%
18%
10/55
$25.5
Global Discovery (Sept 1, 2017)
12.03%
10.58%
12%
13/114
$2.1
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth (Apr 1, 1997)
10.49%
4.94%
2%
1/58
$16.5
U.S. Small-Cap Growth (Apr 1, 1995)
2.59%
49%
26/53
$6.4
9.01%
Global Equity Team
Global Equity (Apr 1, 2010)
9.58%
3.67%
28%
18/64
$2.9
Non-U.S. Growth (Jan 1, 1996)
5.11%
4.09%
5%
1/22
$21.2
Non-U.S.Small-Mid Growth (Jan 1, 2019)
17.18%
13.05%
17%
6/36
$8.1
China Post-Venture (Apr 1, 2021)1
N/A
N/A
<$0.1
U.S. Value Team
0.50%
Value Equity (Jul 1, 2005)
29%
81/283
$3.7
8.04%
U.S. Mid-Cap Value (Apr 1, 1999)
10.02%
1.85%
17%
10/61
$4.0
International Value Team
International Value (Jul 1, 2002)
6.45%
4.62%
4%
1/24
$27.0
International Small Cap Value (Nov 1, 2020)
28.54%
4.70%
N/A
N/A
<$0.1
Global Value Team
2.15%
Global Value (Jul 1, 2007)
6.01%
5%
2/45
$24.4
Select Equity (Mar 1, 2020)
-3.21%
33.70%
50%
316/635
<$0.1
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
-0.25%
Sustainable Emerging Markets (Jul 1, 2006)
6.37%
73%
142/195
$0.7
Credit Team
2.07%
High Income (Apr 1, 2014)
5.30%
2%
4/351
$6.9
Credit Opportunities (Jul 1, 2017)
5.61%
5.35%
N/A
N/A
$0.1
Developing World Team
Developing World (Jul 1, 2015)
7.84%
11.96%
1%
3/531
$9.3
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak (May 1, 2017)
16.12%
10.32%
3%
4/173
$2.9
Antero Peak Hedge (Nov 1, 2017)
15.73%
1.08%
N/A
N/A
$1.0
DEGREES OF FREEDOM = OPPORTUNITY
Small- and Mid-Cap Markets in China and US
10,000
$10,196
$9,449
8,000
6,000
5,111
4,000
3,054
2,000
0
Total Market Cap (Billions)
Number of Stocks
China
US
PATIENCE = OPPORTUNITY
Performance
1 Year
3 Year
5 Year
10 Year
Inception
U.S. Value Team
Artisan Value Equity strategy (Jul 1, 2005)
Composite Returns
72.29%
13.40%
14.35%
11.52%
9.37%
Russell® 1000 Value Index
Style Index
56.09%
10.95%
11.73%
10.98%
8.04%
Style Alpha
16.20%
2.45%
2.62%
0.54%
1.33%
Artisan U.S. Mid-Cap Value strategy (Apr 1, 1999)
Composite Returns
88.59%
11.22%
12.24%
10.36%
12.93%
Russell® Midcap Value Index
Style Index
73.76%
10.69%
11.59%
11.05%
10.02%
Style Alpha
14.83%
0.53%
0.65%
(0.69)%
2.91%
International Value Team
Artisan International Value strategy (Jul 1, 2002)
Composite Returns
63.26%
9.68%
11.10%
9.86%
12.11%
MSCI EAFE Value Index
Style Index
45.71%
1.85%
6.57%
3.65%
5.64%
Style Alpha
17.55%
7.83%
4.53%
6.21%
6.47%
Artisan International Small Cap Value strategy (Nov 1, 2020)
Composite Returns
---
---
---
---
34.84%
MSCI ACWI Ex USA Small Cap Value
Style Index
---
---
---
---
33.31%
Style Alpha
---
---
---
---
1.53%
Global Value Team
Artisan Global Value strategy (Jul 1, 2007)
Composite Returns
67.53%
9.95%
12.04%
11.70%
9.20%
MSCI All Country World Value Index
Style Index
48.82%
6.23%
9.05%
6.41%
3.61%
Style Alpha
18.71%
3.72%
2.99%
5.29%
5.59%
Artisan Select Equity strategy (Mar 1, 2020)
Composite Returns
66.49%
---
---
---
31.45%
S&P 500 Value Index
Style Index
50.37%
---
---
---
25.08%
Style Alpha
16.12%
---
---
---
6.37%
