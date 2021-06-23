Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Artius Acquisition Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AACQ   KY04316G1057

ARTIUS ACQUISITION INC.

(AACQ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Artius Acquisition : Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination With Origin Materials

06/23/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Artius Acquisition Inc. (“Artius”) (Nasdaq: AACQU, AACQ, AACQW) today announced the results for the 10 proposals considered and voted upon by its shareholders at its Extraordinary General Meeting on June 23, 2021. Artius reported that all of the proposals related to the previously announced business combination agreement between Artius and Origin Materials were approved by the Artius shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005949/en/

The closing of the business combination is anticipated to take place prior to market open on Friday, June 25, 2021. Following closing of the business combination, the combined company’s stock and warrants are expected to trade under the ticker symbols “ORGN” and “ORGNW”, respectively, starting on Friday, June 25, 2021.

About Origin Materials
Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world’s leading carbon negative materials company. Origin Materials’ mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin Materials has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials’ patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors. Origin Materials’ first commercial plant is expected to be operational by the end of 2022 with a second commercial plant expected to be operational in 2025 and plans for additional expansion over the next decade. For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

About Artius Acquisition Inc.
Artius is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Artius was co-founded by Charles Drucker, the former CEO of WorldPay, Inc., a leading payments company, and its predecessor company, Vantiv. Inc., and Boon Sim, the Founder and Managing Partner of Artius Capital Partners LLC. For more information, visit https://www.artiuscapital.com/acquisition.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the proposed transaction between Origin Materials and Artius. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectation that the combined company’s common stock and warrants will be listed on Nasdaq after closing, the anticipated closing date of the business combination and the date the common stock and warrants will commence trading.

These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Origin Materials and Artius. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including that Origin Materials and Artius may be unable to successfully or timely consummate the proposed business combination and those factors discussed in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed by Artius with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 25, 2021, under the heading “Risk Factors,” and other documents Artius has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Artius and Origin Materials presently do not know, or that Artius and Origin Materials currently believe are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Artius’ and Origin Materials’ expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Artius and Origin Materials anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Artius and Origin Materials may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Artius and Origin Materials specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Artius’ and Origin Materials’ assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ARTIUS ACQUISITION INC.
05:31pARTIUS ACQUISITION  : Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination Wit..
BU
05:03pARTIUS ACQUISITION INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission..
AQ
06/22ARTIUS ACQUISITION  : Says Merger With Origin Materials Expected to Close on Jun..
MT
06/22ARTIUS ACQUISITION  : Announces Expected Closing of Business Combination with Or..
BU
06/16ARTIUS ACQUISITION  : Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combinat..
BU
06/15ARTIUS ACQUISITION  : FORM OF BACKSTOP AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)
PU
06/15ARTIUS ACQUISITION INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregiste..
AQ
06/15APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT  : Artius Acquisition Says Apollo Funds to Invest up to..
MT
06/10ORIGIN MATERIALS  : Launches Net Zero Automotive Program With Ford Motor Company
BU
06/02ARTIUS ACQUISITION  : Origin Materials to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,14 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,12 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 850 M 850 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart ARTIUS ACQUISITION INC.
Duration : Period :
Artius Acquisition Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTIUS ACQUISITION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hong Boon Sim Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Charles D. Drucker Executive Chairman
Karen A. Richardson Independent Director
Kevin S. Costello Independent Director
Steven W. Alesio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARTIUS ACQUISITION INC.-11.67%850
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED13.86%29 634
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)21.74%16 685
HAL TRUST23.80%14 712
KINNEVIK AB56.25%10 853
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.00%10 393