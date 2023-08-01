ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced that it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Artivion's management team will present at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at the InterContinental Boston Hotel. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:00p.m. ET. A live webcast can be accessed through Artivion's website, www.artivion.com, on the Investors page. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website.

Artivion management will also be participating in investor meetings at the 8th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference on Monday, August 14, 2023, and at the UBS MedTech, Tools, and Genomics Summit on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Due to the format of these events no webcast will be available.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.artivion.com.

Artivion D. Ashley Lee Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Phone: 770-419-3355 Gilmartin Group LLC Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis Phone: 332-895-3222 investors@artivion.com

