Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

A Study of Prehistoric Painting in Spain Has Come to a Startling Conclusion: Many Ancient Artists Were Tiny Children

03/14/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Archaeology A Study of Prehistoric Painting in Spain Has Come to a Startling Conclusion: Many Ancient Artists Were Tiny Children

Researchers also believe that the painted handprints may contain still-to-be-decoded messages.

Sarah Cascone, March 14, 2022

Comparing hand measurement from a contemporary child and an ancient hand painting from a Spanish cave. Photo courtesy of Verónica Fernández-Navarro.

New research is shaking up our image of art-making in Paleolithic times, arguing that children or even toddlers may have been behind some of world's earliest known art. The findings suggest that ancient rock painting was actually a family-oriented group activity, not a solitary male pursuit.

For a study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, researchers from Cambridge University and Spain's University of Cantabria examined 180 hand stencils painted in Spanish caves some 20,000 years ago. The study used 3-D models of hand paintings in Spain's El Castillo, Maltravieso, Fuente de Salín, Fuente del Trucho, and La Gama caves, created by the Handpas Project.

These prehistoric images would have been made by blowing pigments through a hollow reed or bone onto hands placed against the cave wall-a process that would have made the outlines slightly larger than the hands themselves.

Accounting for that difference, the researchers found that up 25 percent of the hand marks were not large enough to belong to adults or teenagers. They guessed that they came from children between two and 12 years of age, with the majority of those likely made by three to 10-year-olds.

A) The photogrammetry process of making measurements using photographs. B) Experimental hand stencil. C) Experimental hand stencil 3-D model. D) Modern sample of scanned hands. Photo courtesy of Verónica Fernández-Navarro.

"Many more children's hands came out than we expected," lead author Verónica Fernández-Navarrogical told the Telegraph. "It would appear that artistic activity was not a closed activity closely linked to male individuals and the survival of the group, as had been thought until now."

Because the smaller children would not have been able to blow the pigment hard enough to create the markings, we can safely assume that their parents or other adults were helping them. Painting could have been an important communal activity for Paleolithic peoples.

Fernández-Navarrogical is now working to further analyze the hand markings to determine if the gestures made in some images carry any meaning. She suspects that bent fingers in some of the hand silhouettes, which seem to appear in recurring patterns, could have been used as a form of non-verbal language.

"We want to find out if it is a code that they knew how to interpret, in the same way that we today interpret a 'stop' sign," she added.

Children also believed to be responsible for what could be the world's oldest art, a set of ancient hand and foot prints found in Tibet last year that were made between 169,000 and 226,000 years ago.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Article topics

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 18:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
02:44pA STUDY OF PREHISTORIC PAINTING IN S : Many Ancient Artists Were Tiny Children
PU
02:04pARTNET : Mexican Architect Frida Escobedo Will Design the Met's New $500 Million Modern an..
PU
10:24aARTNET : Tate Severs Ties With Two Oligarch Donors as a New Round of Sanctions Hit Russian..
PU
09:34aART INDUSTRY NEWS : How Russian Oligarchs Helped Larry Gagosian Build His Gallery Empire +..
PU
06:24aARTNET : In a Major Consolidation of the NFT World, Bored Ape Yacht Club's Founders Have A..
PU
05:24aARTNET : The Creators of Bored Ape Yacht Club Want to Become the Apple of the NFT Space. C..
PU
03:14aARTNET : When Is It Fair to Judge a Person by Their Art Collection?
PU
01:24aARTNET : How Tech Experts in the West Are Rushing to Save the Digital Archives of Ukraine'..
PU
01:24aWHAT I BUY AND WHY : Brazilian Art Advisor Camila Yunes Guarita Can Be an Impulse Buyer, B..
PU
03/12ARTNET : New York's Museum of Modern Art Is Evacuated After an Attack Leaves Two Women Wou..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,11 M 2,11 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,1 M 43,0 M 42,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float -
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-33.81%43
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-31.02%4 413
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-33.52%1 198
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-51.86%559
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-43.59%313
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-30.59%291