    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/22 10:07:58 am EDT
6.630 EUR   -1.34%
ARTNET : An Illustrated Guide on Where to Go, Not Go, and Find a Decent Bathroom at the Venice Biennale
PU
ART INDUSTRY NEWS : Louise Blouin's Southampton Compound Heads to Auction After Failing to Sell for $140 Million + Other Stories
PU
SPOTLIGHT : A San Francisco Exhibition Brings Together Five Decades of Robert Adams's Iconic Visions of the American West
PU
Art Industry News: Louise Blouin's Southampton Compound Heads to Auction After Failing to Sell for $140 Million + Other Stories

04/22/2022 | 10:18am EDT
Art World Art Industry News: Louise Blouin's Southampton Compound Heads to Auction After Failing to Sell for $140 Million + Other Stories

Plus, artist Cynthia Plaster Caster has died, and China's financial regulators propose restricting NFTs.

Artnet News, April 22, 2022

Louise Blouin at the Blouin Creative Leadership Summit at the Metropolitan Club in 2011 in New York City. Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The Louise Blouin Foundation.

Art Industry News is a daily digest of the most consequential developments coming out of the art world and art market. Here's what you need to know on this Friday, April 22.

NEED TO READ

Russian Artist Protests Outside Empty Venice Pavilion - Vadim Zakharov, a Russian artist who represented his country at the 2013 Venice Biennale, stood outside the pavilion with a protest banner during the event's preview. "I protest against Russia's propaganda and the Russian invasion," his sign read. "The murder of women, children, people of Ukraine is a disgrace to Russia." Italian police eventually removed him from outside the pavilion, which remains empty after curators and artists canceled their participation. Though Zakharov has lived in Berlin for many years, he said he expects there could be some reaction from Russian authorities. (The Art Newspaper)

Christie's Shows Degas Sculptures Abroad Via Hologram - Christie's has found a futuristic way to exhibit art overseas: by hologram. The L.A.-based company Proto created the futuristic facsimile of Edgar Degas's sculpture Petite danseuse de quatorze ans, which is on view now in San Francisco and will travel to Hong Kong (via cloud). In May, it will be sold, for an estimated $20 million to $30 million, during the auction of work from the late investor Anne Bass's collection. (TAN)

Louise Blouin's Southampton Mansion Is Hitting the Block - The collector and former art publisher Louise Blouin has been trying to sell her sprawling compound in the tony enclave of Southampton for years. Now, the mansion at 366 Gin Lane is set to hit the auction block on May 2, according to property records. Six years ago, when Blouin was named in the Panama Papers for her various offshore accounts, she attempted to sale the property for $145 million, and then again for $110 million in 2019. (The Real Deal)

China Proposes Restrictions on NFTs - The web3 community in China could be dealt a major blow as the Securities Association of China proposes banning the use of NFTs for securitization and transacting them in crypto. The financial regulators are aiming to curtail money laundering and other illegal activities enabled by NFTs. (TechCrunch)

MOVERS & SHAKERS

Artist Cynthia 'Plaster Caster' Dies - Cynthia Albritton, famous for making plaster casts of celebrity phalluses in the 1960s and '70s-including Jimi Hendrix and Jello Biafra's-has died at age 74. Albritton later expanded her practice to include casts of breasts of female artists such as Peaches and Karen O from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. In 2010, she unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Chicago promising to be "hard on crime." (New York Post)

National Women's History Museum Documents Pandemic Stories - The staff of the museum has collected journals that capture women's experiences over the past two years. The nearly 500 entries serve as a time capsule of some of the most chaotic times seen in recent history. (New York Times)

Dallas Museum of Art Acquires 10 Works From Dallas Art Fair - The 10 works include a 2022 self-portrait by Kohshin Finley and a 2021 painting, The Wall, by Jessie Homer French, both from Various Small Fires galleries. The museum also acquired Sarah Awad's painting Quiet Friend/Silent Earth (after Rilke) (2022) from Night Gallery. (Press release)

De Jenz Brings 'New Horizon' to Norway - A public artwork titled New Horizon by the artist duo De Jenz-comprised of Vibeke Jensen from Norway and Santiago De Waele from Belgium-has gone up in the Norweigan village of Alver to engage local youth as part of a pilot project for art in public spaces. (Designboom)

FOR ARTS SAKE

Public Art Helps Curb Traffic Accidents - A study by Bloomberg Philanthropies found out that traffic accidents have dropped significantly after road structures are painted with "asphalt art." The study examined 17 sites over two years. (Hyperallergic)

Painters work on a mural on 16th Street in Washington, DC June 5, 2020 before the renaming of the street Black Lives Matter Way in front of St. Johns Church.
Photo by Toni Sandys, The Washington Post via Getty Images.


Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 14:17:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 37,8 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,8%
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-36.00%41
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-40.00%3 830
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-41.98%1 007
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-50.35%591
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-12.94%354
HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG34.22%252