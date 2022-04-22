Art Industry News: Louise Blouin's Southampton Compound Heads to Auction After Failing to Sell for $140 Million + Other Stories

Art Industry News is a daily digest of the most consequential developments coming out of the art world and art market. Here's what you need to know on this Friday, April 22.

Russian Artist Protests Outside Empty Venice Pavilion - Vadim Zakharov, a Russian artist who represented his country at the 2013 Venice Biennale, stood outside the pavilion with a protest banner during the event's preview. "I protest against Russia's propaganda and the Russian invasion," his sign read. "The murder of women, children, people of Ukraine is a disgrace to Russia." Italian police eventually removed him from outside the pavilion, which remains empty after curators and artists canceled their participation. Though Zakharov has lived in Berlin for many years, he said he expects there could be some reaction from Russian authorities. (The Art Newspaper)

Christie's Shows Degas Sculptures Abroad Via Hologram - Christie's has found a futuristic way to exhibit art overseas: by hologram. The L.A.-based company Proto created the futuristic facsimile of Edgar Degas's sculpture Petite danseuse de quatorze ans, which is on view now in San Francisco and will travel to Hong Kong (via cloud). In May, it will be sold, for an estimated $20 million to $30 million, during the auction of work from the late investor Anne Bass's collection. (TAN)

Louise Blouin's Southampton Mansion Is Hitting the Block - The collector and former art publisher Louise Blouin has been trying to sell her sprawling compound in the tony enclave of Southampton for years. Now, the mansion at 366 Gin Lane is set to hit the auction block on May 2, according to property records. Six years ago, when Blouin was named in the Panama Papers for her various offshore accounts, she attempted to sale the property for $145 million, and then again for $110 million in 2019. (The Real Deal)

China Proposes Restrictions on NFTs - The web3 community in China could be dealt a major blow as the Securities Association of China proposes banning the use of NFTs for securitization and transacting them in crypto. The financial regulators are aiming to curtail money laundering and other illegal activities enabled by NFTs. (TechCrunch)

Artist Cynthia 'Plaster Caster' Dies - Cynthia Albritton, famous for making plaster casts of celebrity phalluses in the 1960s and '70s-including Jimi Hendrix and Jello Biafra's-has died at age 74. Albritton later expanded her practice to include casts of breasts of female artists such as Peaches and Karen O from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. In 2010, she unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Chicago promising to be "hard on crime." (New York Post)

National Women's History Museum Documents Pandemic Stories - The staff of the museum has collected journals that capture women's experiences over the past two years. The nearly 500 entries serve as a time capsule of some of the most chaotic times seen in recent history. (New York Times)

Dallas Museum of Art Acquires 10 Works From Dallas Art Fair - The 10 works include a 2022 self-portrait by Kohshin Finley and a 2021 painting, The Wall, by Jessie Homer French, both from Various Small Fires galleries. The museum also acquired Sarah Awad's painting Quiet Friend/Silent Earth (after Rilke) (2022) from Night Gallery. (Press release)

De Jenz Brings 'New Horizon' to Norway - A public artwork titled New Horizon by the artist duo De Jenz-comprised of Vibeke Jensen from Norway and Santiago De Waele from Belgium-has gone up in the Norweigan village of Alver to engage local youth as part of a pilot project for art in public spaces. (Designboom)

Public Art Helps Curb Traffic Accidents - A study by Bloomberg Philanthropies found out that traffic accidents have dropped significantly after road structures are painted with "asphalt art." The study examined 17 sites over two years. (Hyperallergic)