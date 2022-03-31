Art Industry News: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Fabled ‘Dissent Collar' Is Headed to the Smithsonian + Other Stories

Art Industry News is a daily digest of the most consequential developments coming out of the art world and art market. Here's what you need to know this Thursday, March 31.

Kyiv-Based Studio Develops Modular Construction Kit for Refugees - The Kyiv-based architecture and design studio Balbek Bureau has created a readymade kit designed to help refugees construct a modular town on the move. Called RE:UKRAINE, the design is adaptable and draws from more than 20 different temporary housing projects with a focus on maintaining the comfort and dignity of its residents. Costing around $350 to $550 per square meter, modules include sanitary units, fully-equipped kitchens, baby care rooms, and space for socialization. (designboom)

Court in Italy Calls for Restitution of Minneapolis Museum's Sculpture - An Italian court has ruled that the Minneapolis Institute of Art must repatriate an ancient marble sculpture to Naples after it was found to have been illegally excavated. The museum acquired The Doryphoros, a marble copy of a long-lost Greek bronze, in good faith for $2.5 million from a Swiss dealer in Toronto in 1986. But the new ruling suggests it was excavated illegally in the 1970s at the instruction of antiquities collector Elie Borowski, who had ties to illegal traffickers. (The Art Newspaper)

RBG's "Dissent Collar" Donated to Smithsonian - The family of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is donating her iconic "dissent" collar, which she famously wore on days when she advanced opinions that were at odds with the Supreme Court's majority, to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. The donation of the collar, along with three others and a judicial robe, coincides with the museum's decision to honor Ginsburg with its Great Americans Medal. (New York Times)

Two Power Art Advisors Join Forces - Art advisors Allan Schwartzman (of Schwartzman&) and Philip Hoffman (of the Fine Art Group) will team up to provide enhanced services to new and existing clients, including valuations to investment opportunities. The collaboration does not include any financial investment or ownership stake, but the two companies will share office space in New York. (Press release)

Helsinki Biennale New Curator - The second edition of Helsinki Biennial will be organized by Joasia Krysa, who specializes in the intersection of contemporary art and technology. The biennial will return to Vallisaari Island in June 2023. (Press release)

Sean Kelly Staffs Up in Los Angeles - Sean Kelly has appointed Courtney Treut as senior director in the gallery's Los Angeles outpost. Treut, who was previously a director at Hauser & Wirth, will lead the gallery alongside Thomas Kelly, who is based in New York. (Press release)

Global South-Focused Platform Veza 02 Opens - The platform South South is launching a hybrid physical and online selling exhibition with a focus on new media art, VEZA 02. Galleries will present video artworks at SP-Arte in São Paulo and new media art online at south-south.art. It has also announced a $40,000 new media fund that this year enabled New York's El Museo del Barrio to acquire new works by Cuban American artist Coco Fusco and Dominican American artist Joiri Minaya. (Press release)

John Auerbach and Ed Tang Launch a Residency Program - John Auerbach, the CEO of art-storage company UOVO, and art advisor Ed Tang have created an artist residency at a historic Marcel Breuer house in Litchfield, Connecticut. The space will host two artists a year, chosen by a selection committee, for eight weeks each. Artist Danielle De Jesus will be the first resident. (Press release)