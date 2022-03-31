Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Art Industry News: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Fabled ‘Dissent Collar' Is Headed to the Smithsonian + Other Stories

03/31/2022 | 09:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Art World Art Industry News: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Fabled 'Dissent Collar' Is Headed to the Smithsonian + Other Stories

Plus, two collectors transform a Marcel Breuer-designed home into an artist residency, and powerful art advisors join forces.

Artnet News, March 31, 2022

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Art Industry News is a daily digest of the most consequential developments coming out of the art world and art market. Here's what you need to know this Thursday, March 31.

NEED-TO-READ

Kyiv-Based Studio Develops Modular Construction Kit for Refugees - The Kyiv-based architecture and design studio Balbek Bureau has created a readymade kit designed to help refugees construct a modular town on the move. Called RE:UKRAINE, the design is adaptable and draws from more than 20 different temporary housing projects with a focus on maintaining the comfort and dignity of its residents. Costing around $350 to $550 per square meter, modules include sanitary units, fully-equipped kitchens, baby care rooms, and space for socialization. (designboom)

Court in Italy Calls for Restitution of Minneapolis Museum's Sculpture - An Italian court has ruled that the Minneapolis Institute of Art must repatriate an ancient marble sculpture to Naples after it was found to have been illegally excavated. The museum acquired The Doryphoros, a marble copy of a long-lost Greek bronze, in good faith for $2.5 million from a Swiss dealer in Toronto in 1986. But the new ruling suggests it was excavated illegally in the 1970s at the instruction of antiquities collector Elie Borowski, who had ties to illegal traffickers. (The Art Newspaper)

RBG's "Dissent Collar" Donated to Smithsonian - The family of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is donating her iconic "dissent" collar, which she famously wore on days when she advanced opinions that were at odds with the Supreme Court's majority, to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. The donation of the collar, along with three others and a judicial robe, coincides with the museum's decision to honor Ginsburg with its Great Americans Medal. (New York Times)

Two Power Art Advisors Join Forces - Art advisors Allan Schwartzman (of Schwartzman&) and Philip Hoffman (of the Fine Art Group) will team up to provide enhanced services to new and existing clients, including valuations to investment opportunities. The collaboration does not include any financial investment or ownership stake, but the two companies will share office space in New York. (Press release)

MOVERS & SHAKERS

Helsinki Biennale New Curator - The second edition of Helsinki Biennial will be organized by Joasia Krysa, who specializes in the intersection of contemporary art and technology. The biennial will return to Vallisaari Island in June 2023. (Press release)

Sean Kelly Staffs Up in Los Angeles - Sean Kelly has appointed Courtney Treut as senior director in the gallery's Los Angeles outpost. Treut, who was previously a director at Hauser & Wirth, will lead the gallery alongside Thomas Kelly, who is based in New York. (Press release)

Global South-Focused Platform Veza 02 Opens - The platform South South is launching a hybrid physical and online selling exhibition with a focus on new media art, VEZA 02. Galleries will present video artworks at SP-Arte in São Paulo and new media art online at south-south.art. It has also announced a $40,000 new media fund that this year enabled New York's El Museo del Barrio to acquire new works by Cuban American artist Coco Fusco and Dominican American artist Joiri Minaya. (Press release)

FOR ART'S SAKE

John Auerbach and Ed Tang Launch a Residency Program - John Auerbach, the CEO of art-storage company UOVO, and art advisor Ed Tang have created an artist residency at a historic Marcel Breuer house in Litchfield, Connecticut. The space will host two artists a year, chosen by a selection committee, for eight weeks each. Artist Danielle De Jesus will be the first resident. (Press release)

The Stillman House. Photo: Beecher Residency.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
09:56aARTNET : The #MeToo and BLM Movements Transformed French Art Schools. But Some Say They Ha..
PU
09:56aART INDUSTRY NEWS : Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Fabled ‘Dissent Collar' Is Headed to the S..
PU
01:16aARTNET : U.K. Venice Biennale Pavilion Artist Sonia Boyce on Why She's Already Expecting B..
PU
03/30IN PICTURES : See Practically Every Artwork in the Highly Anticipated, Agenda-Setting 2022..
PU
03/30ARTNET : MoMA Swiftly Reinstalled One of Its Galleries to Feature Works by Artists Born in..
PU
03/30SPOTLIGHT : Rare Works by E.J. Hughes, Famed Chronicler of Canada's Western Landscape, Go ..
PU
03/30ARTNET : Demanding a New Contract, Unionized Whitney Museum Employees Demonstrated the Ope..
PU
03/30ARTNET : As It Returns to Form, This Year's Dallas Art Fair Will Celebrate Texas's Booming..
PU
03/30ARCHAEOLOGISTS HAVE UNCOVERED A STUN : Over 160 Starfish and a Jaguar Skeleton
PU
03/30ARTNET : Bulgari's Exclusive New Octo Finissimo Ultra Watch Comes With an NFT That Also Au..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,15 M 2,15 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,4 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-33.33%44
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-31.94%4 355
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.75%1 204
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-45.12%668
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-38.85%326
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-24.30%316