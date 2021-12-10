Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Art Industry News: The Andy Warhol Foundation Wants to Take a Lawsuit Against the Pop Artist to the Supreme Court + Other Stories

12/10/2021 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Art World Art Industry News: The Andy Warhol Foundation Wants to Take a Lawsuit Against the Pop Artist to the Supreme Court + Other Stories

Plus, Poland's right-wing government sacks another museum director and Portugal is accused of violating its duty to the Venice Biennale.

Artnet News, December 10, 2021

Pop artist and film-maker Andy Warhol. Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images.

Art Industry News is a daily digest of the most consequential developments coming out of the art world and art market. Here's what you need to know this Friday, December 10.

NEED TO READ

Portugal Accused of Botching Venice Biennale Selection - Bruno Leitão, the curator of the Venice Biennale's Portuguese pavilion, has accused the country's ministry of culture of violating its duty in the applications process, describing it as "scandalous, completely out of touch with reality and dismissive of art." Leitão said one jury member deliberately gave the application of Portuguese artist Grada Kilomba, which explores colonial legacies and racism, a dramatically low rating to ensure that the mean score was low enough that it wouldn't go through. (The Art Newspaper)

Another Left-leaning Museum Director Sacked in Poland - Jaroslaw Suchan, who has been the director of Łodz's Museum of Art since 2006, will not have his contract renewed, the Ministry of Culture and Heritage announced last week. Cultural institutions in Poland have been facing a wave of leadership change since the right-wing government took over. (The Art Newspaper)

Warhol Foundation Wants Supreme Court to Review Ruling - The Warhol Foundation in New York filed a petition on Thursday arguing that the Supreme Court should review an earlier decision in favor of photographer Lynn Goldsmith, who accused the famed Pop artist of copyright infringement in his 1984 "Prince" series, which was based on a 1981 photograph she took of the musician Prince while on assignment for Newsweek. (ARTnews)

A Lawyer in the Wildenstein Saga Is Accused of Tax Evasion, Too - Claude Dumont-Beghi, a lawyer accusing French billionaire art dealer Guy Wilderstein of cheating his stepmother Sylvia out of a fortune from the inheritance, is now facing the same fate as her foe. While Guy Wildenstein has been facing criminal probe over alleged tax evasion, Dumont-Beghi has been found hiding $5.1 million she received from her late client Sylvia Wildenstein and has been convicted for tax fraud. (Bloomberg)

MOVERS & SHAKERS

Frieze L.A. Releases Exhibitor List - Some 100 galleries from 17 countries will be featured in the line-up of Frieze Los Angeles 2022, the first IRL edition since just before the pandemic lockdown in 2020. The latest edition also shows significant growth from the 2020 edition, which showcased 75 galleries. The L.A. fair will also include Frieze Sculpture Beverly Hills and Focus L.A., dedicated to L.A.-based galleries under 15 years old making solo or duo presentations. (ARTnews)

Investigators Clamp Down on Illegal Antiquities Trade - Investigators from Greece and the United States have seized 180 antiquities traded illegally, including ancient statues and jewels from Greece. Works recovered included a statue of a young man dated 560 B.C. and a bronze eagle that was a part of a cauldron from Crete dated 660 B.C. (Monopol)

Christie's Relocates Its Shanghai HQ - Christie's will relocate its Shanghai office and art space to Bund One, a century-old historical building in the heart of the Chinese city's art and culture scene, in spring 2022. The new location marks the auction house's continual expansion in the region. It is expecting to move to its new Hong Kong headquarters in 2024. (Press release)

FOR ART'S SAKE

Future Generation Art Prize Awarded - The Berlin-based Afghan artist Aziz Hazara has been awarded the $100,000 Future Generation Art Prize for his video installation Bow Echo, a response to the Kabul local community's resistance amid prolonged military conflicts. (ARTnews)


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 14:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARTNET AG
09:32aART INDUSTRY NEWS : The Andy Warhol Foundation Wants to Take a Lawsuit Against the Pop Art..
PU
01:12aARTNET : Downtown New York Galleries Go for Broke With New Spaces, a Mega-Collector Launch..
PU
01:12aTHE ART ANGLE PODCAST : A Gossip Columnist Walks Into a Bar at Art Basel Miami Beach
PU
12/09&LSQUO;IT'S ART THAT IS ALIVE' : Artists Carlos Betancourt and Luvia Lazo on Honoring the ..
PU
12/09ARTNET : Amidst a Backdrop of Tumult, the 14th Havana Biennial is On View Now, But Questio..
PU
12/09&LSQUO;I'LL CONSTRUCT THAT MOMENT' : Watch Artist Carrie Mae Weems Bring Historical Traged..
PU
12/09&LSQUO;PEOPLE CAME INTO THE GARDEN A : The Huntington's Rose Garden Curator on Why He Dedi..
PU
12/09ARTNET : Tchotchke Gallery Founders Danielle Dewar and Marlee Katz on Their Partnership wi..
PU
12/09ARTNET : Photographer Edward Burtynsky on Creating Immersive Experiences and How to Find Y..
PU
12/09ARTNET : Benin Will Show 26 Recently Restituted Treasures Alongside Contemporary Works of ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,17 M 2,17 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 61,3 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Diener Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Neuendorf Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG51.39%69
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-8.22%7 459
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-30.27%1 604
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-41.70%1 183
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-35.56%678
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.7.74%409