Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Art Industry News: The Biggest Vermeer Show of All Time Is Heading to the Rijksmuseum + Other Stories

12/02/2021 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Art World Art Industry News: The Biggest Vermeer Show of All Time Is Heading to the Rijksmuseum + Other Stories

Plus, Oman is joining the Venice Biennale for the first time, and stolen Nepalese artifacts are popping up around the world.

Artnet News, December 2, 2021

Johannes Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring (ca.1665) in the Vermeer Room in the Mauritshuis Museum in The Hague, Netherlands. Photo by Michel Porro/Getty Images.

Art Industry News is a daily digest of the most consequential developments coming out of the art world and art market. Here's what you need to know on this Thursday, December 2.

NEED-TO-READ

Oman Will Participate in Venice Biennale for the First Time - The Sultanate of Oman will have its first-ever national pavilion at the 59th Venice Biennale next year, which opens on April 23. The planned show will feature five artists: painter Anwar Sonya, Hassan Meer, Budoor Al Riyami, and Radhika Khimji. The last works of late artist Raiya Al Rawahi will also be on view. The pavilion, which will be curated by Aisha Stoby, will be located in Venice's Arsenale. (The Art Newspaper)

Carrie Mae Weems's Armory Show Considers Her Decades-Long Career - The Park Avenue Armory opens a show today dedicated to the artist, titled "The Shape of Things." The major exhibition is being described as the largest show of Weems's work in the last decade, and it includes new works that explore the activism around the Black Lives Matter movement. Starting December 9, a performance series called "Land of Broken Dreams" will feature artist talks, poetry readings, concerts, and conversations. (New York Times)

Rijksmuseum Will Host the Biggest Vermeer Show Ever in 2023 - The Dutch museum is planning a retrospective on 17th-century master Johannes Vermeer, which will be the largest show dedicated to the artist ever. The exhibition, which is a collaboration between the Rijksmuseum and the Mauritshuis in The Hague, will show The Girl with a Pearl Earring, Lady Writing a Letter with her Maid, and the newly restored Girl Reading a Letter at the Open Window from the Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister in Dresden, Germany. The show will open February 10, 2023. (Press release)

Why Museums Are Filled with Stolen Objects From Nepal - Nepalese heritage activists are tracking down, and campaigning for the return of, thousands of items looted from the country's temples and monasteries. After the country opened up to the world in the 1950s, its objects began to disappear into the illicit art trade, circulating the Western art market. Thanks to the global restitution movement, repatriation of Nepali artifacts are becoming more frequent. In New York this fall, the Met returned a 10th-century stone sculpture of the Hindu god Shiva to Nepal, the third item it has restituted sine 2018. (South China Morning Post)

MOVERS & SHAKERS

Andy Warhol Foundation Names Grantees for 2021 Arts Writers -Some 20 writers have been named for the 2021 grants of between $15,000 and $50,000. Awardees include Fiona Alison Duncan, artist Tiona Nekkia McClodden, and cultural theorist Priyanka Basu. (Artforum)

Inaugural Winners of Gold Art Prize for AAPI Artists Announced - The Gold Art Prize has been awarded to Jes Fan, Maia Ruth Lee, Candice Lin, Moved by the Motion, and Miljohn Ruperto. The biannual prize gives $25,000 to five AAPI and Asian diaspora artists. (ARTnews)

Sotheby's Hong Kong Sales Reach Historic Highs - The house's modern and contemporary art sales to date this year in Hong Kong have reached a high of HK$4.7 billion ($603 million), 36 percent higher than the full year total in 2020. The overall sell-through rate also remains strong at 91 percent. (Press release)

Christina You Is Tapped for Gagosian China - You takes on the role of China representative for the gallery, joining after a six-year tenure at UCCA Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing, where she was director of development and creative strategy. According to Financial Times, her appointments comes as the gallery is experiencing an "unbelievable surge in demand" from the region. (Press release)

FOR ART'S SAKE

How Activism Animates Andrea Bowers's Art- A major survey of Bowers's work is on view at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, which will travel to the Hammer Museum in 2022. It is the largest-ever presentation of the artist's work, and shows how she has dedicated her practice to uplifting political and cultural issues. "I'm literally making work about activism and activists," she said. "I just offer my services, if they're useful, and see if they're O.K. with me also making some art." Her work on view at the museum also gives space to others: Bowers asked the museum's teenage program to invite a group to welcome into her show and they selected A Long Walk Home, an organization that uses art to discuss violence against women. They installed Black Girlhood Altar, a shrine with photos and flowers dedicated to missing and murdered Black young women. (NYT)

Andrea Bowers, Empowered Women from Andrew Kreps at Frieze New York 2019. Photo by Sarah Cascone.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 14:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARTNET AG
09:31aART INDUSTRY NEWS : The Biggest Vermeer Show of All Time Is Heading to the Rijksmuseum + O..
PU
02:41aARTNET : With Homemade Napalm and K-pop Anthems, Photographer-Filmmaker Diane Severin Nguy..
PU
01:21aARTNET : These 7 Legal Gray Areas Could Determine the Future of the Booming NFT Market
PU
12/01ARTNET : Christie's Four-Hour, $192.6 Million Hong Kong Auction Bonanza Saw New Records Se..
PU
12/01ARTNET : With New Year's Resolutions Around the Corner, Here Are 3 Christie's Education Cl..
PU
12/01ARTNET : Array Collective, a Belfast-Based Group Whose Winning Show Consisted of a Pub, Ta..
PU
12/01ARTNET : Art and NFTs Are Wooing Each Other in Miami. But Whether the Romance Lasts Is Far..
PU
12/01THE ART OF CRAFT : Gucci and Balenciaga Team Up for a Startling, Rule-Breaking Crossover C..
PU
12/01ARTNET : In Miami, The Week's Most Anticipated—and Emotional—Event Was Virgil ..
PU
12/01ARTNET : To Adapt to a Changing Market, Art Basel Is Eliminating Old Rules That Barred You..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 59,7 M 67,6 M 67,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Diener Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Neuendorf Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG47.22%68
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-9.61%7 214
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-33.30%1 545
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-39.74%1 230
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-37.79%647
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.6.39%407