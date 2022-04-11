Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/11 09:30:43 am EDT
6.910 EUR   -1.57%
10:12aARTNET : Artist Derrick Adams Wins $1.25 Million From the Mellon Foundation to Start a Database Documenting the Black Culture of Baltimore
PU
10:01aART INDUSTRY NEWS : The British Museum's Trendy NFT Project May Have Already Burned Enough Carbon to Power a Home for 57 Years + Other Stories
PU
02:50aARTNET : What's the Worst Thing That Can Happen at a Gallery Opening?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Art Industry News: The British Museum's Trendy NFT Project May Have Already Burned Enough Carbon to Power a Home for 57 Years + Other Stories

04/11/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Art World Art Industry News: The British Museum's Trendy NFT Project May Have Already Burned Enough Carbon to Power a Home for 57 Years + Other Stories

Plus, the Met's rooftop project gets delayed by a year due to logistical issues and critic Elenor Munro dies at 94.

Artnet News, April 11, 2022

A view into the glass-roofed courtyard of the British Museum. Photo: Waltraud Grubitzsch/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB (Photo by Waltraud Grubitzsch/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Art Industry News is a daily digest of the most consequential developments coming out of the art world and art market. Here's what you need to know on this Monday, April 11.

NEED-TO-READ

Planning Permission Quashed for Adjaye's Holocaust Memorial - London's high court has put the kibosh on plans to build a £100 million ($130 million) national Holocaust memorial next to parliament after campaigners opposed the project's location in Victoria Tower Gardens. The ruling leaned on a 1900 law that restricts the site from being used for anything other than a public garden. The government is considering next steps. (Guardian)

MoMA PS1 Reaches Out to the Neighborhood - In a profile published by the New York Times, MoMA PS1 director Kate Fowle says it's the museum's responsibility to integrate into the community. The institution is now planning a $9 million renovation for which some portion of its outer concrete walls would be collapsed to make space for a courtyard. (New York Times)

Critic Elenor Munro Dies at 94 - The writer and critic, who wrote the revelatory 1979 book Originals: American Women Artists, in which she profiled artists including Georgia O'Keeffe and Faith Ringgold, died in New Hampshire on April 1. The daughter of a Cleveland Museum of Art curator, she wrote that Originals was in some sense "an autobiographical search for myself." (New York Times)

Historian Slams British Museum's NFT Project and Its Carbon Footprint - Art historian Bendor Grosvenor dug through public records to estimate the carbon footprint for the British Museum's NFT project, for which it is selling digital versions of masterworks in its collection, and it's not a pretty picture. "Just for the BM's NFTs already offered for sale, we get a starting carbon cost of 315 tons of CO2-enough to power that US home for 57 years." (The Art Newspaper)

MOVERS & SHAKERS

Lelanie Foster Photographs Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson - Bronx photographer Lelanie Foster has taken the first official portrait of newly appointed US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson after her historic bipartisan confirmation. Foster primarily photographs Black women and often explores themes of sisterhood and community. (The Cut)

Met Rooftop Installation Postponed - The Met has postponed Lauren Halsey's planned rooftop installation by a year until next spring after logistical issues threw off the expected timeline. This will be the first year since 2013 there has been no installation. (NYT)

Spring/Break Art Show Announces 2022 Theme - The theme for the art fair's 10th edition, "Naked Lunch," taken from the title of the William S. Burroughs book of the same name, will delve into Neo-Renaissance themes inspired by Sandro Botticelli, Artemisia Gentileschi, Greek antiquity, and Édouard Manet and the Salon des Refusés. The fair is slated to take place from September 7 through 12 in New York. (Press release)

FOR ART'S SAKE

Runway Shows Take Inspiration From Surrealism - Just in case you weren't aware that Surrealism is en vogue right now, take a peep at the autumn/winter fashion shows this year. Designers engaged with Surrealism across the board, from Dolce & Gabanna's trompe l'oeil corsets to Bottega Veneta's fuzzy Meret Oppenheim-inspired platform shoes. (Financial Times)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Moschino (@moschino)


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 14:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
10:12aARTNET : Artist Derrick Adams Wins $1.25 Million From the Mellon Foundation to Start a Dat..
PU
10:01aART INDUSTRY NEWS : The British Museum's Trendy NFT Project May Have Already Burned Enough..
PU
02:50aARTNET : What's the Worst Thing That Can Happen at a Gallery Opening?
PU
02:09aARTNET : After Being Snubbed by Front Desk Associates at Palm Beach Galleries, Simon de Pu..
PU
01:39aWHAT I BUY AND WHY : Interior Designer Andrew Sheinman on the Lyrical Cy Twombly That Igni..
PU
01:39aARTNET : Brazilian Artist Beatriz Milhazes's Lush, High-Ceilinged Studio Will Give You Ext..
PU
04/08ARTNET : News Has Identified the Seller of the Prime-Period Picasso That May Fetch $60 Mil..
PU
04/08FROM A MAJOR PICASSO LOT GOING TO AU : The Best & Worst of the Art World This Week
PU
04/08ARTNET : Collectors on the Hunt for Prized Primary Market Artworks Often Agree to Buy Seco..
PU
04/08ARTNET : Artist Nasser Alzayani on Using the ‘Language of Artifacts' to Create Histo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,5 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-33.14%43
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-33.88%4 224
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.81%1 147
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-46.65%637
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-26.24%303
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-43.85%293