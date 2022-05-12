DGAP-News: artnet AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Study results

artnet AG: Artnet AG Publishes ESG Report, Spearheading Sustainable Business in the Art Market



12.05.2022 / 08:45

Artnet AG Publishes ESG Report, Spearheading Sustainable Business Practices in the Art Market

Berlin / New York, May 12, 2022: Artnet AG, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global marketplace for fine art online-only sales, is pleased to announce that it has published its voluntary, audited ESG report. ?In the coming years, ESG data will become increasingly important in company valuations. Artnet is rising to this challenge, even on controversial issues such as the high energy consumption of NFTs," says Artnet CEO Jacob Pabst.

Investors increasingly expect transparency from companies with regard to sustainable business practices. A high level of disclosure and comprehensible reporting enables ESG-related data (ESG translates to Environment, Society, Governance) to be included in investment decisions - with the aim of lowering risks and increasing the positive impact of an investment.

Artnet AG has been a pioneer within the art market for over 30 years. By engaging with ESG reporting and initiatives, Artnet continues its ethos of spearheading positive change and sustainable business practices. Artnet strives to continuously offer an environment where its employees, customers, and stakeholders can pursue their interest in a sustainable way. Furthermore, Artnet values its role in assisting clients in engaging with fine art and collectibles. Whether Artnet?s clients are researching, evaluating, buying, or selling art, they count on the Company to understand both the cultural and commercial value of art ? and to ensure the responsible sale of their fine and decorative art in a transparent, efficient, and sustainable way.

Along with Bayer AG, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, and Siemens Energy AG, Artnet AG is a member of the new Deutsche Börse ESG Visibility Hub, which aims to increase transparency for investors, and enable further integration of ESG factors into investment decisions.

Please find the ESG Report here: http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/esg/en/artnet_ESG_2021_EN_020522.pdf

The Annual Report 2021 and more news for Shareholders and Investors are available here: http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/annual-reports

About Artnet

Artnet has an unparalleled 60 million unique users annually, making it the largest global platform for fine art. Founded in 1989, Artnet has revolutionized the way people discover, research, and collect art today. Artnet?s market data is a mission-critical resource for the art industry, encompassing more than 15 million auction results and AI- and ML-driven analytics providing an unparalleled level of transparency and insight into the art market. Artnet?s marketplace connects leading galleries and auction houses with our global audience, offering a curated selection of over 250,000 artworks for sale worldwide. Artnet Auctions, the pioneering online-only auction platform, offers unprecedented reach, liquidity, and efficiency. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary. It is the single most-read news publication in the fine art industry, with a rapidly growing, and dedicated audience. Together, Artnet?s broad synergistic product offering provides a comprehensive ecosystem that drives and informs the modern art market.

Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. The majority of operations are headquartered in New York at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Artnet Worldwide Corporation, a New York based entity founded in 1989. Artnet Worldwide Corp. owns a London based subsidiary, Artnet UK Ltd.

