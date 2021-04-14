Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Artnet AG    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Artnet AG: Artnet Auctions Print Sale Sets Records For Total Sales And Individual Works

04/14/2021 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: artnet AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Market Report
artnet AG: Artnet Auctions Print Sale Sets Records For Total Sales And Individual Works

14.04.2021 / 08:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Artnet Auctions Print Sale Sets Records For Total Sales And Individual Works

- Premier Prints & Multiples Sale Achieves 1.7 Million USD

- Andy Warhol Screenprint Set Sold For 456,000 USD

- Record Prices For Works by David Hockney, Damian Hirst, and Gerhard Richter

New York/Berlin, April 14, 2021 - Artnet Auctions' recent Premier Prints & Multiples sale set a new revenue record for a single sale in the history of the online-only auction platform, exceeding 1.7 million USD in total sales. The average price of lots sold hit 38,000 USD - more than double the average for all Artnet Auctions sales in 2020. The sale included historical and contemporary editions ranging from 10,000 USD to more than 100,000 USD. It established new auction records for works by artists Rashid Johnson, Barbara Kruger, Damien Hirst, David Hockney, Elizabeth Peyton, Robert Longo and Gerhard Richter. The top lot was Andy Warhol's Campbell's Soup II, a complete set of 10 screenprints from 1969, which sold for 456,000 USD - the first lot offered in a Prints sale at Artnet Auctions to sell for more than 400,000 USD.

Artnet Auctions has launched several initiatives in 2021 aimed at expanding its curatorial reach and overall market presence. Art of the Americas and Africa Present, two current sales at Artnet Auctions, were launched in partnership with world-renowned experts to bring high-quality works in several of the art market's newer curatorial categories to the platform. The Auctions team is dedicated to surfacing artists and artworks from all reaches of the globe and expanded its offerings to meet the increasing online demand from buyers for high-quality works. In April and May, Artnet Auctions will debut three additional Prints & Multiples sales. "The flexibility of the platform's model and sale calendar has allowed the business to evolve to meet those market needs," said Artnet CEO Jacob Pabst. "Consignors and buyers alike have taken advantage of this competitive edge."

Defying the pandemic-related weakness in the art market, Artnet Auctions' fee-based revenue in 2020 increased by 26% to 4.9 million USD year-over-year. Artnet, therefore, became the fourth biggest auction house in terms of online sales behind Sotheby's, Christie's and Phillips.

Artnet's popularity is also reflected by continuous growth in web traffic. In the first quarter 2021, the number of visitors has increased by 35% year-over-year to a monthly average of 6.2 million.

About Artnet

Artnet is the leading resource for buying, selling, and researching art online. Founded in 1989, Artnet's suite of industry-leading products has revolutionized the way people collect art today. The Price Database contains more than 14 million auction results from 1,900 auction houses dating back to 1985, providing an unparalleled level of transparency to the art market. The Gallery Network platform connects leading galleries with collectors from around the world, offering the most comprehensive overview of artworks for sale. Artnet Auctions was the first dedicated online marketplace for fine art, providing a seamless and efficient collecting experience for both buyers and sellers. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary. Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards.

ISIN: DE000A1K0375

LEI: 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31

Contact: Sophie Neuendorf - sneuendorf@artnet.com


14.04.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -0
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -29
E-mail: info@artnet.de
Internet: www.artnet.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0375
WKN: A1K037
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1184395

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1184395  14.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1184395&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ARTNET AG
02:46aPRESS RELEASE  : artnet AG: Artnet Auctions Print Sale Sets Records For Total Sa..
DJ
02:46aARTNET AG : Artnet Auctions Print Sale Sets Records For Total Sales And Individu..
EQ
04/01PRESS RELEASE  : artnet AG: Artnet AG: Record Revenues And Strong Growth in Coro..
DJ
04/01ARTNET AG : Artnet AG: Record Revenues And Strong Growth in Coronavirus Year 202..
EQ
03/31ARTNET AG : Record Revenues And Strong Growth in Coronavirus Year 2020
PU
03/30ARTNET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
03/25ARTNET AG  : Spring 2021 Artnet Intelligence Report: The Art Market in The Wake ..
DJ
03/24SPRING 2021 ARTNET INTELLIGENCE REPO : The Art Market in The Wake of The Pandemi..
PU
03/24ARTNET AG : Artnet Introduces NFT and Crypto Currency Initiative
DJ
03/23ARTNET  : Introduces NFT and Crypto Currency Initiative8
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,30 M 2,30 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,86 M 0,86 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 59,1 M 70,5 M 70,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 20,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Diener Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kenneth Schlenker Chief Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARTNET AG45.83%71
NEWS CORPORATION45.44%15 071
INFORMA PLC5.28%11 929
SCHIBSTED ASA8.54%10 173
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED22.76%9 790
PEARSON PLC16.49%8 171
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ