artnet AG: Artnet Auctions Print Sale Sets Records For Total Sales And Individual Works

Artnet Auctions Print Sale Sets Records For Total Sales And Individual Works

- Premier Prints & Multiples Sale Achieves 1.7 Million USD

- Andy Warhol Screenprint Set Sold For 456,000 USD

- Record Prices For Works by David Hockney, Damian Hirst, and Gerhard Richter

New York/Berlin, April 14, 2021 - Artnet Auctions' recent Premier Prints & Multiples sale set a new revenue record for a single sale in the history of the online-only auction platform, exceeding 1.7 million USD in total sales. The average price of lots sold hit 38,000 USD - more than double the average for all Artnet Auctions sales in 2020. The sale included historical and contemporary editions ranging from 10,000 USD to more than 100,000 USD. It established new auction records for works by artists Rashid Johnson, Barbara Kruger, Damien Hirst, David Hockney, Elizabeth Peyton, Robert Longo and Gerhard Richter. The top lot was Andy Warhol's Campbell's Soup II, a complete set of 10 screenprints from 1969, which sold for 456,000 USD - the first lot offered in a Prints sale at Artnet Auctions to sell for more than 400,000 USD.

Artnet Auctions has launched several initiatives in 2021 aimed at expanding its curatorial reach and overall market presence. Art of the Americas and Africa Present, two current sales at Artnet Auctions, were launched in partnership with world-renowned experts to bring high-quality works in several of the art market's newer curatorial categories to the platform. The Auctions team is dedicated to surfacing artists and artworks from all reaches of the globe and expanded its offerings to meet the increasing online demand from buyers for high-quality works. In April and May, Artnet Auctions will debut three additional Prints & Multiples sales. "The flexibility of the platform's model and sale calendar has allowed the business to evolve to meet those market needs," said Artnet CEO Jacob Pabst. "Consignors and buyers alike have taken advantage of this competitive edge."

Defying the pandemic-related weakness in the art market, Artnet Auctions' fee-based revenue in 2020 increased by 26% to 4.9 million USD year-over-year. Artnet, therefore, became the fourth biggest auction house in terms of online sales behind Sotheby's, Christie's and Phillips.

Artnet's popularity is also reflected by continuous growth in web traffic. In the first quarter 2021, the number of visitors has increased by 35% year-over-year to a monthly average of 6.2 million.

