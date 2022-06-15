|
Artnet AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
15.06.2022 / 21:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Galerie Neuendorf AG
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Hans Reinhard
|Last name(s):
|Neuendorf
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Correction of a notification from 15.06.2022 with regards to point 1.a and 2.a
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0375
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|7.50 EUR
|5032.5 EUR
|7.48 EUR
|5355.68 EUR
|7.30 EUR
|8124.9 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|7.426 EUR
|18513.08 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|artnet AG
|
|Oranienstraße 164
|
|10969 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.artnet.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
76133 15.06.2022
© EQS 2022
|
|
|
