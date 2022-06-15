Log in
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-06-15 am EDT
7.220 EUR   -0.55%
03:42pARTNET AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:31aARTNET AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/14ARTNET : The Brooklyn Museum Sold a Francis Bacon Pope in 2019 for $6.6 Million. Helly Nahmad Is Selling It at Art Basel for More Than Twice That
PU
Artnet AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/15/2022 | 03:42pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.06.2022 / 21:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Galerie Neuendorf AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Hans Reinhard
Last name(s): Neuendorf
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Correction of a notification from 15.06.2022 with regards to point 1.a and 2.a

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
artnet AG

b) LEI
391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1K0375

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.50 EUR 5032.5 EUR
7.48 EUR 5355.68 EUR
7.30 EUR 8124.9 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.426 EUR 18513.08 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


15.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.artnet.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76133  15.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1376747&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
