Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/10/2021 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: artnet AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10.08.2021 / 18:27
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

artnet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2021
Address: http://www.artnet.de/investor-relations/quartalsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2021
Address: http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/quarterly-reports

10.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.artnet.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1225435  10.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225435&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ARTNET AG
12:28pDGAP-AFR : artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial r..
DJ
12:28pARTNET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
07/09ARTNET AG : Artnet and Artfacts Partner in Unparalleled Art Market Data and Anal..
DJ
07/09ARTNET AG : Artnet and Artfacts Partner in Unparalleled Art Market Data and Anal..
EQ
07/09Artnet and Artfacts Partner in Unparalleled Art Market Data and Analytics All..
CI
07/09ARTNET : and Artfacts Partner in Unparalleled Art Market Data and Analytics Alli..
PU
06/10PRESS RELEASE : artnet AG: Artnet Auctions Sets Sights on the Million Dollar Mar..
DJ
06/10ARTNET AG : Artnet Auctions Sets Sights on the Million Dollar Market and Succeed..
EQ
06/10ARTNET : Auctions Sets Sights on the Million Dollar Market and Succeeds
PU
05/31ARTNET : Letter to Shareholders - May 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,26 M 2,26 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,84 M 0,84 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49,5 M 58,1 M 58,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Diener Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Neuendorf Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG22.92%58
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED19.97%9 589
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.25%1 563
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-32.46%1 431
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-39.14%649
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.25.14%491