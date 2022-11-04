Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Artnet AG
  News
  Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  12:36 2022-11-04 pm EDT
6.920 EUR   -2.26%
6.920 EUR   -2.26%
Artnet AG: artnet publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2022, adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2022, and expects cash inflow from US grant program

11/04/2022 | 03:32pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: artnet AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Financing
artnet AG: artnet publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2022, adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2022, and expects cash inflow from US grant program

04-Nov-2022 / 20:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MMVO)

artnet publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2022, adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2022, and expects grant from US grant program

New York/Berlin, November 4, 2022 - Based on preliminary, unaudited figures for the first nine months of 2022, artnet AG ("Company") expects revenues to increase by 8% to USD 18,997 million and an operating result (=EBIT) of USD -1,963 million. This results in particular from the current macroeconomic and industry-specific market situation and the related decline in marketplace revenues as well as heavy investments in product development. The Company has therefore decided today to adjust its forecast for fiscal year 2022, but also expects the payment of a requested, non-refundable grant issued under a U.S. incentive program (Employee Retention Credit) in December 2022. After taking tax deductions into account, the company expects a net cash inflow of USD 1,947 million. The revenue forecast of USD 27 million to USD 29 million remains unchanged. However, the Company now expects to achieve an operating profit (=EBIT) of between USD 0.6 million and USD 0.8 million (previously: between USD 0.8 million and USD 1.03 million) in the fiscal year 2022.

The final confirmation from the responsible US authority (Internal Revenue Service) regarding the approval of the grant from the relevant authoritative body (IRS) has not yet been received. However, the Management Board has received confirmation from experts advising the Company in this regard, indicating that the requirements for the grant have been met and are awaiting the corresponding payment.

 

Contact:

Sophie Neuendorf

Artnet AG Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@artnet.com

 

 


 

04-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -0
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -29
E-mail: info@artnet.de
Internet: www.artnet.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0375
WKN: A1K037
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1479905

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1479905  04-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1479905&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,79 M -0,79 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38,9 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-32.57%39
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-51.43%2 868
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-71.10%291
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-50.76%210
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-69.77%107
BRANGISTA INC.35.38%46