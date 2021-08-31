Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Artnet : Auctions Launches Buy Now Business; Hires Emma Fastenberg to Lead the Charge

08/31/2021 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate News

August 30, 2021

Artnet Auctions Launches Buy Now Business; Hires Emma Fastenberg to

Lead the Charge

  • Artnet Auc tions ex pands into the Buy Now s pac e
  • Gallery veteran to lead the bus iness
  • New c hannel to offer fixed pric e works

Berlin/New York, August 30, 2021 - Ar tnet AG, the leading pr ov ider of ar t mark et data and online - only fine art auctions, announced that Emma F astenber g has j oined Artnet Auc tions as the Head of Buy Now . In addition to the c ompany 's ex isting online auc tions bus iness , the Buy Now div is ion is a new s ales channel that will be foc us ed on offer ing fix ed pr ice works ac ross collecting c ategor ies . Ms . F astenber g will als o lead the char ge on developing releases and timed s ale oppor tunities for his tor ical and newly r eleas ed pr ints and editions .

Ms . F astenber g j oins the Artnet Auc tions team fr om Pac e Prints where s he mos t recently s erved as Dir ector . In her time at Pace Pr ints, Ms . F astenber g dev eloped close relationships with c lients and artists as well as a br oad ex perienc e in the contemporary pr intmaking and publis hing indus try . Ms . F astenber g holds a Bac helor of Arts in Art His tory fr om T ulane Univ ers ity .

"There is no one better equipped to env ision and exec ute on this new channel for the bus iness than Emma" , said Colleen Cas h, Vice Pr es ident, Auctions . " Emma's years of exper ienc e in br inging to market histor ic al and new works in innov ativ e and commerc ially savvy ways ar e a unique adv antage for us in this inc reas ingly

compet itiv e spac e . She has s trong market instinc ts and a wide global network; that coupled with the power of the Artnet s uite of pr oduc ts is a r ecipe for s ucc ess . "

"I am thr illed to j oin Ar tnet to dev elop and sc ale the Buy Now Feature . Purc has ing ar t digitally has become more des ir able than ever and a Buy Now featur e built on Ar tnet's foundation of tr anspar ency & r eliability will prov ide an edge in the growing ar t e - commerc e s pace . " s aid Emma F astenber g, Head of Buy Now, Auc tions . "I look forwar d to work ing w ith Artnet on new and profitable initiatives . The Buy Now exper ienc e will complement Artnet's growing bus iness while shaping the future of how people buy

art . "

This new channel ex pands tr ans ac tional opportunity for buyers and sellers alike by building out a bus ines s focus ed on c ur ated offer ings av ailable at a s et pric e . T he channel will be instr umental in ens ur ing Artnet Auctions has a v ar ied cons ignment pipeline acr oss pr iv ate client and institutional bases , and ample oppor tunities for buy ers with var ied c ollecting interes ts to transact acr oss pr ic e points and outs ide of Auction par ameters .

Artnet Auc tions is a pioneer of the digital art mark et, and was the first to launc h online sales dedicated to fine ar t . T oday , it hos ts more than 70 c urated sales a y e ar

featur ing a r ange of s ought - after contemporary ar t , pr ints, and photogr aphs , offer ing collec tors str ategic oppor tunities to buy and sell y ear r ound . Artnet Auc tions fee - bas ed r ev enue incr eas ed s ignific antly by 23% to 3 . 0 million USD in the first s ix months of 2021, as c ompar ed to 2020, and is aiming for another r ecor d year .

Emma joined the team in Augus t 2021 and is av ailable to disc uss s ale opportunities for the fall s eas on .

Corporate News

August 30, 2021

About Artnet

With 24/7 wor ldwide bidding, Artnet Auctions is the leading onl ine - only mark etplace for buy ing and s elling fine art . New bidders , buy ers , and cons ignor s acr oss categor ies, geographies, and demographics entr ust ar tnet Auctions with their needs . More ar tworks are offered and tr aded digitally than ev er befor e and Ar tnet Auctions' efficiency, digitally nativ e oper ation, quick turnaround, and continuous s ales

thr oughout the year ar e unmatc hed in the indus try . T he auc tion platfor m allows for immediate tr ans actions, with a s eamless flow between s ellers , s pec ialists , and collec tors . Complementing the online auctions, artnet is the leading res ource for researc hing ar t online . Founded in 1989, Ar tnet's suite of indus try - leading pr oduc ts has r evolutioniz ed the way people disc ov er and collect ar t today . The Pr ic e Databas e contains mor e than 14 million auction r es ults fr om 1,900 auc tion houses dating back to 1985, pr ov iding an unpar alleled lev el of tr ans par ency to the ar t market . T he G allery Network platfor m connects leading galler ies with c ollec tors fr om ar ound the wor ld, offer ing the most c omprehensiv e ov erv iew of artworks for sale . Artnet News cov ers the ev ents, tr ends , and people s haping the global art mark et with up - to - the - minute analys is and ex pert c ommentary .

Artnet AG is lis ted in the Pr ime Standar d of the Fr ankfurt Stock Ex ch ange, the segment with the highest tr anspar ency standar ds .

ISIN: DE000A1K0375

LEI: 391200SHG PEDT RIC0X31

Contac t:

Sophie Neuendorf

sneuendorf@ar tnet . c om

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 13:41:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARTNET AG
09:42aARTNET : Auctions Launches Buy Now Business; Hires Emma Fastenberg to Lead the C..
PU
08/30DGAP-ADHOC : artnet AG: Annual General Meeting on September 29, 2021, postponed
DJ
08/30PRESS RELEASE : artnet AG: Artnet Auctions Launches Buy Now Business; Hires Emma..
DJ
08/30ARTNET AG : Artnet Auctions Launches Buy Now Business; Hires Emma Fastenberg to ..
EQ
08/24PRESS RELEASE : artnet AG: Artnet Auctions announces major NFT and 20th Century ..
DJ
08/24ARTNET AG : Artnet Auctions announces major NFT and 20th Century Fine Art sales ..
EQ
08/23DGAP-PVR : artnet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
DJ
08/17ARTNET : Revenue Grows 15% to 12 Million USD in First Six Months of 2021
PU
08/16ARTNET AG : Artnet Revenue Grows 15% to 12 Million USD in First Six Months of 20..
BU
08/16Artnet AG Reports Earnings Results for the Six Months of 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,28 M 2,28 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,85 M 0,85 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56,8 M 67,1 M 67,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Diener Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Neuendorf Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG40.28%67
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED4.52%8 347
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-27.93%1 541
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-40.48%1 357
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-30.50%743
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.15.90%447