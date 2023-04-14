Advanced search
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:48:08 2023-04-14 am EDT
8.275 EUR   -2.07%
11:16aArtnet : DHB Bank Has Been Offering Art-Backed Loans Since 2018. Here's How It Works.
PU
04/07Artnet : This Very Strange Painting Immortalizes Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas's Freebie Luxury Vacations With a Republican Donor
PU
04/06Artnet : New York's Landmark Flatiron Building Will Go Up for Auction—Again—After the First Winning Bidder Failed to Pay a $19 Million Deposit
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Artnet : DHB Bank Has Been Offering Art-Backed Loans Since 2018. Here's How It Works.

04/14/2023 | 11:16am EDT
Gallery Network DHB Bank Has Been Offering Art-Backed Loans Since 2018. Here's How It Works.

With DHB Bank, collectors can borrow against the value of their art through a bespoke financing experience.

Artnet Gallery Network, April 14, 2023

Courtesy of DHB Bank Art Financing.

A gallery that wants to capitalize on its inventory. A private dealer who needs an advance on consignment before an artwork is sold. A collector who wants to leverage their art to buy more. The reasons for seeking an art finance loan secured by artwork as collateral are diverse, and every client and every artwork is different. Founded in 1992, DHB Bank Art Financing is a boutique lender that is able to tailor their services to fit the situation or circumstance and has been offering artwork-secured cash loans to a variety of art-related entities in Europe as well as the United States, from collectors to dealers, galleries, auction houses, and fellow art finance institutions since 2018.

DHB Bank Art Financing lends against primarily postwar and contemporary blue-chip art; that is, art that has a consistent sales track record, with a minimum value of $1 million. The process of establishing collateral and the completion of the legal documentation takes a relatively short amount of time, allowing for clients to keep pace with the ever-moving art world. DHB Bank's commercial terms are risk based and competitively priced-and clients may reduce the loan interest rate by providing additional artworks as collateral.

Although in principle the accepted artwork will be under the control of the bank and held in an approved warehouse, DHB Bank is cognizant of the practical aspects of buying and selling art. DHB Bank strives to be a solution-based partner for clients. For example, clients may consign the collateral artworks to an auction house, gallery, or museum with their consent. If our client is an art gallery, they may exhibit a number of collateral artworks in the art fairs in their own stand. The arrangement of viewings with prospective buyers is also possible. Though not the norm, in some instances in the United States, clients may remain in possession of the artwork.

DHB Bank also recognizes the anxieties clients may feel when considering financial services within an art context. To this end, DHB Bank emphasizes timely communication and a high level of due diligence on behalf of borrowers-which is always a part of the way DHB conducts business, building trust by apprising clients of potential obstacles or risks. DHB Bank is dedicated to establishing and maintaining strong relationships based on mutual trust, which is bolstered by the bank's commitment to meeting the highest regulatory standards.

DHB Bank has garnered an esteemed reputation for its client-first principles and innovative, solution-oriented financial services. With headquarters in Rotterdam, the bank also has locations in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and Istanbul, DHB Bank is uniquely situated to provide comprehensive banking solutions to the European financial community.

Learn more about DHB Bank Art Financing.


Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 15:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
