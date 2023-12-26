Before we bid adieu to 2023 and welcome in 2024, we at the Artnet Gallery Network pulled together one last roundup for the year of art that intrigued or inspired us. Over the thousands of combined galleries, artists, and artworks we came across, we found a distinct and exciting presence of art made by Native American artists. From pieces made using traditional, hand-beaded techniques and others showing innovative uses of abstraction in painting, this collection of works by Native American artists certainly caught our eye.

The works below are only a glimpse of everything that can be found with the Artnet Gallery Network, where you can search thousands of galleries and explore diverse art and artists from around the world with just a few simple clicks. And be sure to keep a lookout for our first Artnet Gallery Network deep dive of the year in January!

Nicholas Galanin, Signal Disruption, American Prayer Rug (2020). Courtesy of Peter Blum, New York.

James Luna, Half Indian/Half Mexican (2010). Garth Greenan Gallery, New York.

Anonymous, Plains Indian Beaded Burial Moccasins (ca. 1890-1900). Courtesy of Owings Gallery, Santa Fe.

Marie Watt, Companion Species (What's Going On) (2017). Courtesy of Greg Kucera Gallery, Seattle.

Fritz Scholder, Orange Butterfly #2 (n.d.). Courtesy of LewAllen Galleries, Santa Fe.

Pablita Abeyta, Sitting Woman (n.d.) Courtesy of Tilting at Windmills Gallery, Manchester Center.

Sara Siestreem, couplet (2017). Courtesy of Elizabeth Leach Gallery, Portland.

Explore and discover more new artists to watch with the Artnet Gallery Network.

