Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:02 2023-02-16 am EST
6.700 EUR    0.00%
01:19pArtnet : With an Art Space Inside Its Founder's Home, Del Vaz Projects Offers a Twist on Gallery Hopping on Los Angeles's Westside
PU
02/09Artnet : The Centre Pompidou Is on Track to Open a New Museum in Saudi Arabia's Al-Ula Cultural Complex
PU
02/08Artnet : Hermès Wins Its Lawsuit Against the Digital Artist Who Made ‘MetaBirkins', Setting a Precedent for NFT Copyright Cases
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Artnet : Georgia O'Keeffe's Santa Fe Home, Visited by the Dalai Lama and Later Owned by Paul Allen, Is for Sale for $15 Million

02/16/2023 | 01:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Art World Georgia O'Keeffe's Santa Fe Home, Visited by the Dalai Lama and Later Owned by Paul Allen, Is for Sale for $15 Million

The property houses a Bodhi Tree grown from a seed given by the Dalai Lama, said to trace back to the tree Buddha sat beneath to attain enlightenment.

Artnet News, February 16, 2023

Interior view of Sol Y Sombra. Courtesy of Paul Duran Santa Fe Real Estate.

After hitting the market in 2021 for $22.6 million, the New Mexico home of artist Georgia O'Keeffe, later bought by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, has now shaved its price to $15 million, according to the listing.

Located three miles outside of Santa Fe, the adobe structure known as Sol Y Sombra was the final residence of O'Keeffe, who lived there until her death in 1986 at the age of 98. Later, the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum was established in Santa Fe.

Sol Y Sombra's thick adobe structure. Courtesy of Paul Duran Santa Fe Real Estate.

Three O'Keeffe paintings were part of Allen's landmark $1 billion Christie's auction in November 2022. All three soared past their pre-sale estimates, with White Rose with Larkspur No. I(1927) fetching $26.7 million, nearly three times its high estimate.

The view from Sol Y Sombra, strikingly similar to a Georgia O'Keeffe landscape. Courtesy of Paul Duran Santa Fe Real Estate.

Allen, who died in 2018 at age 65, bought the residence in 2000, according to The Wall Street Journal. The final sale price was not disclosed; however, its list price at the time was $12.2 million.

A sunken jacuzzi on the property. Courtesy of Paul Duran Santa Fe Real Estate.

There are six bedrooms in the main house, as well as two guest houses, and a lodge for a total of 21 bedrooms. The 9,000-square-foot main house-which dates to the 1930s-features beamed ceilings and double-thick adobe walls, in some places triple-thick.

Sol Y Sombra. Courtesy of Paul Duran Santa Fe Real Estate.

Amenities include a library, a game room, a theater, kiva fireplaces, brick and hardwood flooring, a rose garden, and a roof deck to take in the sunset.

A greenhouse holds a Bodhi Tree grown from a seed given by the Dalai Lama after visiting the property. According to the listing, that seed traces back to the tree that Buddha sat beneath ca. 500 B.C.E. to attain enlightenment.

The Bodhi Tree's plaque in the greenhouse of Sol Y Sombra. Courtesy of Paul Duran Santa Fe Real Estate.

More Trending Stories:

The Sagrada Familia Will Finally Be Completed in 2026. The Last Challenge? Demolishing the Homes of Some 3,000 Local Residents

Hip-Hop Chronicler Sacha Jenkins on Curating a New Show to Celebrate the Movement's Visual Language on Its 50th Anniversary

Five Archaeological Museums in Greece Have Closed in Protest of a New Law That Puts Them Under Government Control

See How Artist Brigitte D'Annibale Transformed an Abandoned Malibu Home Into a Spectacular Immersive Installation

A Revolutionary Tool Gives Artists a New Weapon in the Fight Against AI Art Theft

In a Bid to Become a Destination for Latino Art, the Blanton Museum in Texas Just Acquired More Than 5,000 Works

Brooklyn-Based Art Collective MSCHF Is at It Again, This Time With Cartoonishly Oversized Red Boots

With Her Unmistakable Post-Feminist Gaze, the Photographer Petra Collins Seems to Live and Breathe Today's Aesthetic

The Brauer Museum Is Under Fire for a $20 Million Deaccessioning Scheme Its Founding Director Deems 'Utterly Disgraceful'


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Attachments

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 18:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARTNET AG
01:19pArtnet : With an Art Space Inside Its Founder's Home, Del Vaz Projects Offers a Twist on G..
PU
02/09Artnet : The Centre Pompidou Is on Track to Open a New Museum in Saudi Arabia's Al-Ula Cul..
PU
02/08Artnet : Hermès Wins Its Lawsuit Against the Digital Artist Who Made ‘MetaBirkins', ..
PU
02/07Artnet : The Private Equity Firm Behind Bonhams Is Reportedly Exploring a Sale of the Auct..
PU
02/03Artnet : Hublot and Artist Takashi Murakami Unveil Their Vividly Fun, Very Floral Fourth C..
PU
02/02Artnet : The Brooklyn Gallerist Who Artist Deborah Roberts Is Suing for Copyright Infringe..
PU
02/01Artnet : The British Museum Unexpectedly Closed Its Doors Amid Countrywide Strikes Protest..
PU
01/31Artnet : A Ukrainian Art Dealer is On Trial in France for Stealing Several Artworks, Inclu..
PU
01/26Artnet : Kapwani Kiwanga, Known for Her Interdisciplinary Artistic Investigations, Will Re..
PU
01/26Art Industry News : Hamline Professors Call for the University's President to Resign Amid ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,85 M -0,85 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37,7 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
William Fine President
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-0.89%40
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED22.94%4 813
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)13.59%371
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.1.77%218
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-10.75%177
BRANGISTA INC.9.73%47