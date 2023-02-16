Artnet : Georgia O'Keeffe's Santa Fe Home, Visited by the Dalai Lama and Later Owned by Paul Allen, Is for Sale for $15 Million

After hitting the market in 2021 for $22.6 million, the New Mexico home of artist Georgia O'Keeffe, later bought by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, has now shaved its price to $15 million, according to the listing.

Located three miles outside of Santa Fe, the adobe structure known as Sol Y Sombra was the final residence of O'Keeffe, who lived there until her death in 1986 at the age of 98. Later, the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum was established in Santa Fe.

Sol Y Sombra's thick adobe structure. Courtesy of Paul Duran Santa Fe Real Estate.

Three O'Keeffe paintings were part of Allen's landmark $1 billion Christie's auction in November 2022. All three soared past their pre-sale estimates, with White Rose with Larkspur No. I(1927) fetching $26.7 million, nearly three times its high estimate.

The view from Sol Y Sombra, strikingly similar to a Georgia O'Keeffe landscape. Courtesy of Paul Duran Santa Fe Real Estate.

Allen, who died in 2018 at age 65, bought the residence in 2000, according to The Wall Street Journal. The final sale price was not disclosed; however, its list price at the time was $12.2 million.

A sunken jacuzzi on the property. Courtesy of Paul Duran Santa Fe Real Estate.

There are six bedrooms in the main house, as well as two guest houses, and a lodge for a total of 21 bedrooms. The 9,000-square-foot main house-which dates to the 1930s-features beamed ceilings and double-thick adobe walls, in some places triple-thick.

Sol Y Sombra. Courtesy of Paul Duran Santa Fe Real Estate.

Amenities include a library, a game room, a theater, kiva fireplaces, brick and hardwood flooring, a rose garden, and a roof deck to take in the sunset.

A greenhouse holds a Bodhi Tree grown from a seed given by the Dalai Lama after visiting the property. According to the listing, that seed traces back to the tree that Buddha sat beneath ca. 500 B.C.E. to attain enlightenment.

The Bodhi Tree's plaque in the greenhouse of Sol Y Sombra. Courtesy of Paul Duran Santa Fe Real Estate.

