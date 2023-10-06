Every week, Artnet News brings you Wet Paint, a gossip column of original scoops. If you have a tip, email Annie Armstrong at [email protected].

One of the best things about working in fine art is getting to see all of my fine art friends all over the world during the yearly programming of fairs, openings, and auctions. I can meet you for the first time while I'm covering a sale atSotheby's, then say hello to you in the aisles ofArt Basel Miami Beach, then get to see you again overseas at the namesake fair in Switzerland, and then, hey, who knows? Maybe we'll even get to see each other again at an evening sale atChristie'sin New York!

Oh wait, I'm not describing one of my friendly acquaintances. I'm describing a painting byMark Rothko! Silly me.

This week, Christie's announced thatUntitled (Yellow, Orange, Yellow, Light Orange), a fiery tableaux by one of the godfathers of modernist abstraction, would lead their marquee20th Century Evening Salenext month on November 9th. The piece is slated to sell "in the region of$45 million" (you know it's an expensive work when a range isn't provided for the estimate), andAlex Rotter, the house's chairman of 20th and 21st century art, provided some flowery language about the piece: "The painting we are offering is a best-in-class example, it is all-encompassing, radiating with an indescribable heat and intensity."

It's true, it's a beautiful work of art. But you know what else has indescribable heat and intensity? A fire sale from casino magnateSteve Wynn(who, coincidentally,just listed his home inLake Tahoelast week for a cool$76 million). That's who currently owns the piece, and as my colleagueKatya Kazakinarevealed earlier this summer, it was the most expensive work for sale at this year's Art Basel in Switzerland, priced byAcquavellaat$60 million. The gallery confirmed that it failed to sell.

Prior to that, the piece had been on a global tour of the art market for a few years, first making an appearancein 2014 atSotheby's, when it was sold to the Nahmad familyfor$36.6 million, who then brought it to Miami in 2018, where Wynn bought it for$50 million.

If the piece realizes its $45 million estimate next month, I'm sure it'll be a relief not only to Mr. Wynn, who would only be clocking a mere $5 million loss (the fact that I just said that made me take a long, hard look in the mirror, rest assured). The house confirmed that there is a guarantee on the lot, so he'll be walking away with at least something.

Install of N. Dash's new exhibit at SITE Santa Fe, "and Water". Photo by Brad Trone.

According to my spies out in the vast deserts ofNew Mexico(Wet Painthas eyes everywhere!) there's been trouble brewing out West, flying right under our noses as many in the art world set their sites on the European capitals for the upcoming slate of fairs. Let me paint you a picture. The kind that's not for sale.

While the minimalist painterN. Dashwas out inSanta Fe, installing her new show atSITE Santa Fealongside curatorLouis Grachos, an old Western-style standoff went down between the artist and her gallery,Casey Kaplan, resulting in the artist leaving their roster.

"We had a great number of years working together and I wish the gallery all the best," Dash said in an emailed statement once the dust settled. The artist doesn't have another gallery lined up, she is "looking forward to new endeavors."

Veronica Levitt, a director at the gallery, confirmed the news to Wet Paint, stating simply, "After 9 years of working together, we have decided to part ways. Dash is a terrific artist and we've achieved a great deal together. We wish her nothing but the best in the future."

It's possible that I'm exaggerating the this-town-ain't-big-enough-for-the-two-of-us tone here for dramatic effect, both the artist and the gallery were diplomatic in my request for context or comment. However, it's worth noting that Dash is the third female artist to leave Casey Kaplan in the last two years, asSarah Crownerhad her last show at the gallery in 2021, andHaris Epaminondaleft in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Pierson (@jackpierson9)



Jack Piersonhas officially openedhis storefront on Henry Streetin the formerPublic Accessspace, calledElliott Templeton Fine Arts…Video art superstarRyan Trecartinhas leftRegen ProjectsforMoràn Moràn… People sure seem to be getting nervous about the bedbugs situation inParisduringParis Plus-Wet Paint knows of at least one art advisor who decided not to go anymore because of the infestation…Kasminhas tapped photographerCharlie Rubinas their new manager of photography and media…Katherine Steinerwas giventhe esteemed title ofRegistrar of the Year… Lisa Schiff's private library is apparently up for sale, and among some of its more compelling titles include five books on Adrian Ghenie (the artist whose work that Schiff bought for a client and then…lost track of the money after flipping it, allegedly), 31 books written Ed Ruscha, a whopping 37 books dedicated to the practice of Richard Prince, and another 37 "Catalogues de Traveux" by Jean Dubuffet…

Cindy Sherman,Chase Hall,Charles Gaines, andGlenn Ligonat the opening ofHenry Taylor's new show atThe Whitney***Anthony Kiedisdoing a gallery crawl throughChinatownwithLouis Shannon(Hey, that wasmy idea!) *** The party of the Fall thus far seems to beJacolby Satterwhite's opening atThe Met, whereCynthia Rowley,Klaus Biesenbach,Carlos Motta, andQuil Lemonsdanced to a set byMoses Sumney, and eventually ended up late night atFrankie's Pub*** Those who didn't make it to that were likely atDia's fall gala,Takashi Murakami,Adrien Brody,Anicka Yi,Legacy Russell, andAdam Pendletonamong them ***

Artnet News

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Followon Facebook: