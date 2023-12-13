President Javier Milei of Argentina signed an order closing the country's Culture Ministry and other agencies on December 12, soon after assuming office.

Milei, a far-right libertarian economist who calls himself "King of the Jungle," was elected to a four-year presidential term in November, beating out center-left former economic minister Sergio Massa because of his promises to fix Argentina's broken economy.

He signed a decree published in the government bulletin shortly after taking office which characterized the change as a merger of the ministries of Culture, Education, Health, Labor and Social Development into a new, single governmental department called the Ministry of Human Capital.

The new super ministry will be headed by Sandra Pettovello, a former broadcast journalist who will now have control over a significant chunk of the overall Argentinian government and budget.

In total, Milei slashed the government down to just nine ministries. The former Ministries of Public Works, Housing, Transportation, Energy, Mining, and Telecommunications have all been consolidated into the new Ministry of Infrastructure.

A notice on the former Culture Ministry website states that it is in the process of being updated to conform to the new decree.

"We promote public policies for the development of a national culture that encourages artistic creation and cultural expressions, having diversity and plurality as fundamental axes," the website currently reads. "We promote the production of cultural industries in all their variants. We promote the conservation and enhancement of our cultural heritage."

More Trending Stories:

Artists to Watch This Month: 10 Solo Gallery Exhibitions to See In New York Before the End of the Year

Art Dealers Christina and Emmanuel Di Donna on Their Special Holiday Rituals

Stefanie Heinze Paints Richly Ambiguous Worlds. Collectors Are Obsessed

Inspector Schachter Uncovers Allegations Regarding the Latest Art World Scandal-And It's a Doozy

Archaeologists Call Foul on the Purported Discovery of a 27,000-Year-Old Pyramid

The Sprawling Legal Dispute Between Yves Bouvier and Dmitry Rybolovlev Is Finally Over

Artnet News

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Followon Facebook: