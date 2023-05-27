Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:28 2023-05-26 am EDT
8.000 EUR   +3.23%
06:03aArtnet : This Artist Was Set to Show With Lisa Schiff Before a Lawsuit Shuttered the Gallery. Now, She's Staging the Exhibition on Her Own
PU
05/26Artnet : What Went Wrong With Christie's Fineberg Sale, the Auction That Nearly Drove the Art Market to Despair? Plenty.
PU
05/26Artnet : 30 Years After Jeff Koons Was Skewered on '60 Minutes', He Returned to the Show for a Far More Flattering Interview With Anderson Cooper
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Artnet : This Artist Was Set to Show With Lisa Schiff Before a Lawsuit Shuttered the Gallery. Now, She's Staging the Exhibition on Her Own

05/27/2023 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shows & Exhibitions This Artist Was Set to Show With Lisa Schiff Before a Lawsuit Shuttered the Gallery. Now, She's Staging the Exhibition on Her Own

Artist Richelle Rich will mount a last-minute pop-up in New York next month.

Artnet News, May 27, 2023

A self-portrait by Richelle Rich. Courtesy of the artist.

Earlier this month, art advisor Lisa Schiff abruptly closed her New York gallery spaceless than a week after being hit with a high-profile "Ponzi scheme" lawsuit. The move left more questions than answers.

That was especially true for photographer Richelle Rich, who was set to open an exhibition at Schiff's SFA Advisory space on June 7.

"I'm sad to say that unexpectedly the galleryhas closed," Rich wrote on Instagramat the time. "We will no doubt learn the whole story as things play out in the press, but for now I am left pretty devastated."

But Rich, who considers herself a "political, conceptual artist," was determined for the exhibition to go on. "I just didn't want her story to define mine," she told Artnet News over the phone. "I just wanted to move forward."

Move forward she did. The artist will open her show in early June as intended, though it will look a little different-and it won't have anything to do with Schiff. Instead, it will take place for one night only on the seventhfloor of a walk-up in New York's Lower East Side neighborhood.

Rich won't show the prints she had planned for SFA, but rather a film that comprises some 200 pictures from the same body of work. The series, called "Comeflor," features shots of flowers, fruits, and other quotidian objects that, for her, symbolize larger ideas and moments in time.

"Through them I document the social, political and historical events I witness," she wrote of her subjects in an announcement for the revised show. "Deadly poisonous flowers, glass from a shipwreck, custom made needles, ephemera, and detritus make these interwoven narratives tangible. They are secrets hidden in plain sight."

Richelle Rich, Comeflor (2020). Courtesy of the artist.

Rich was introduced to Schiff through a mutual acquaintance. "Lisa was only ever really supportive of me and my work," she said of their relationship.

The artist heard news of SFA's closure from Schiff herself the morning of May 15. "It was really shocking," she recalled, noting the five months' worth of work she had put into preparing for the show, which was to be her first solo exhibition in American and first show of any kind in New York.

"This was such an enormous deal for me," she went on, adding that it was supposed to be a "comeback show."

But after an hour of sulking, Rich got back to work. Within about a week's time, she lined up a space on Eldridge Street-a studio used by a film editing company. When asked how she was able to secure it on such short notice, the artist laughed, then said, simply: "Begging."

Reflecting on the last two weeks, after having a show canceled then re-confirmed, Rich took a step back and considered the experience within the context of her now 30-year-long art practice. "It was just another challenge," she said.

"Here's One I Made Earlier"is the name of the artist's show, which has been given a new title for the new space. It's set to open on June 7.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Attachments

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 27 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2023 10:02:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARTNET AG
06:03aArtnet : This Artist Was Set to Show With Lisa Schiff Before a Lawsuit Shuttered the Galle..
PU
05/26Artnet : What Went Wrong With Christie's Fineberg Sale, the Auction That Nearly Drove the ..
PU
05/26Artnet : 30 Years After Jeff Koons Was Skewered on '60 Minutes', He Returned to the Show f..
PU
05/26Artnet : Did the Supreme Court's Warhol Decision Further Complicate Copyright Law? Experts..
PU
05/26Artnet : Did the Supreme Court's Warhol Decision Further Complicate Copyright Law? Experts..
PU
05/25Artnet : The Supreme Court's Decision in the Andy Warhol Copyright Case Shows the Dangers ..
PU
05/24Artnet : How Star Architects Can—And Must—Embrace Their Responsibility to Inte..
PU
05/22Artnet : Hispanic Society Museum Workers Approved a New Union Contract, Ending a Grueling ..
PU
05/22Artnet : Sotheby's First Sale of NFTs From Three Arrows Capital's Collection Pulled in a S..
PU
05/19Artnet : Prominent Art Advisor Lisa Schiff Has Been Hit With a Second Lawsuit, Alleging Sh..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,85 M -0,85 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45,0 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
Artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
William Fine President
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG18.34%48
NEWS CORPORATION1.87%10 643
PEARSON PLC-14.80%7 047
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY10.41%5 915
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED60.10%4 567
SCHIBSTED ASA10.51%4 112
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer